As festival culture recuperates, homegrown communities and event planners are getting imaginative. The premier boutique music festival Magnetic Fields, which is annually held at Alsisar, Rajasthan has announced a new festival IP called Magnetic Fields Nomads, that will offer a slew of intimate curated experiences for 400 attendees. Imagined as a three-day, open-air, residential gathering of creatives and community, Magnetic Fields Nomads will be hosted at the palatial 16th-century fortress Nahargarh Ranthambore from March 19-21, 2021, strictly adhering to health and safety protocols.

“Magnetic Fields Nomads is a new project that we have been dreaming up over the last few years. In reaction to the global pandemic, we have reimagined the structure and scaled it down considerably so we can produce and execute an environment that incorporates protocols to ensure that everyone is safe and protected. Our focus this year is on championing and supporting local excellence in food, culture and music as we cautiously celebrate the encouraging signs of revival in India,” reads a statement behind the festival.

Magnetic Fields Nomad is set to offer cabaret-inspired performances by the travelling theatre Peacock Club, garden sundowners, jungle safari, intimate and interactive chef's table, the Magnetic Sanctuary wellness retreat, easy picnics and more. Passes to go on sale on February 10.