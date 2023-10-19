Vietnam to host the North East India Festival from October 27

The highly anticipated third edition of the North East India Festival (NEIF) is set to kick off on October 27- 29 at the iconic September 23rd Park, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. This three-day extravaganza promises a spectacular lineup of events, featuring an inaugural programme and dinner on the first day, followed by two days of cultural shows, exhibitions, and B2B meetings.

Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, said, “Our connection to Northeast India runs deep. As a former Consul General in Myanmar, I had the privilege of collaborating closely with various northeastern governments, particularly Manipur and Nagaland, forging a strong bond with the region. It brings us immense joy to play an important role in organising this grand initiative, which is a collaborative effort between the Indian Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City and the Ministry of External Affairs and is under the leadership of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the chief organiser of the event. I urge the esteemed media fraternity to spotlight this momentous event. Such coverage will highlight the spirit of brotherhood and economic development that this festival represents.”

Sethi further adds that the festival constitutes a diverse array of activities, including trade, tourism, and academic sessions that will facilitate business and academic linkages between India and Vietnam. Also, this event exemplifies our collective endeavour to bridge Northeast India with Vietnam through trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges, aligning with the Act East Policy vision of the Prime Minister of India.

The inaugural session of the third North East India Festival will be hosted by Sethi. The programme will feature captivating cultural performances, presentations from both Indian and Vietnamese representatives, and addresses by top Vietnamese officials, followed by a delightful dinner.

The NEIF will host various exhibitions, including the "Incredible India Exhibition," which will showcase the incredible destinations of India. A dedicated Textile Zone and state-specific exhibition zones representing various northeastern states of India will highlight the Act East Policy, Tea Industry, Tourism, and more.

The event's entertainment lineup is set to feature a dazzling array of cultural performances, including colourful folk dances from North East India, as well as spectacular fashion shows with top-notch designers such as Sanghamitra Phukan, Bidyut-Rakesh, Manjushree Saikia, Yana Ngoba, Hasina Kharbhih, Iba Mallai, etc. These fashion showcases will feature models and celebrity showstoppers from Vietnam. The event will be further enriched by the performances of top musical bands and artists from both India and Vietnam, as well as the delightful cuisines of North East India.

The festival will be marked by electrifying performances from the state of Nagaland, represented by TaFMA (Task Force for Music and Arts), including The Fantastic Company (TFS), Bright Lights, the guitar prodigy Imnainla Jamir, Trance Effect, KL Pamei, and the popular band from Meghalaya, Summersalt. Additionally, artists from Assam, including Baba, will captivate the audience with their electrifying performances.