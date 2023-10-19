Taylor Swift delights fans with two fresh renditions of her 2019 track ‘Cruel Summer’

Popular American singer Taylor Swift recently surprised her fans with two new versions of her chart-topping hit Cruel Summer. The musician announced the release on Wednesday night via Instagram, along with a photo of herself performing the song during her Eras Tour.

Taylor expressed her gratitude to her devoted fans for their unwavering support for Cruel Summer, which was featured on her 2019 album Lover and made history by holding the No 1 spot on Billboard for a remarkable eight weeks.

In her post, the singer marvelled at the extraordinary enthusiasm of her fans, saying, “What a truly mind-blowing thing you've turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into. I've been watching videos of you guys in the theatres dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we're known for.”

Taylor also recalled a particularly memorable moment, sharing, “One of my favourite things you've done was when you supported 'Cruel Summer' SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times' sake, I'm releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand-new remix by @lpgiobbi. Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”

The new versions of Cruel Summer are now available for streaming and download, treating fans in anticipation of the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor's Version), Taylor’s fourth re-recorded album, scheduled for October 27. The album will feature five additional songs that the artiste revealed through a clever word puzzle challenge on Google.

She playfully challenged her fans to unlock these additional tracks, and Google celebrated their success by posting a video on X, revealing the titles of the vault tracks: Is It Over Now? Now That We Don't Talk, Say Don't Go, and Suburban Legends. Excitement over these vault tracks is building, with Taylor exclaiming, “Can't wait for you to hear them.”

In addition to her musical endeavours, the musician recently celebrated the release of her Eras Tour concert film, attending the premiere. Directed by documentary filmmaker Sam Wrench, the film has been a major success at the box office. According to AMC Theatres, the distributor of the film, it generated a whopping USD 92.8 million in ticket sales during its first three days, including Thursday night previews. This makes it the fifth-biggest opening of any movie this year.

