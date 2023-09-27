Taylor Swift's ‘Eras Tour’ concert film to premier in India

Swifties in India have long tried to reconcile themselves with the fact that the ongoing Eras Tour is not going to make a stop in the country. However, now Taylor herself has taken it upon herself to make her fans in India a bit happier with the announcement of the worldwide premiere of The Eras Tour concert film on November 3.

Taking to Instagram, the All Too Well singer wrote, "The tour isn’t the only thing we’re taking worldwide……..Been so excited to tell you all that The Eras Tour concert film is now officially coming to theaters WORLDWIDE on Oct 13! Tickets available now at www.TSTheErasTourFilm.com or on your local theaters website!



For the uninitiated, the Eras Tour is now five months and 53 shows old and has been estimated to generate $4.6 billion in US consumer spending. Hence, it has been touted to have uplifted the US economy. The film is already being considered a hit and expected to make up to $100 million in its first weekend.



What's more interesting, contrary to Hollywood norms, a theatre chain, AMC Theatres, is releasing this film on its own. The theatre chain had first announced the film earlier this month. AMC is also the distributor of the concert film.



