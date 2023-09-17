Selena Gomez shares adorable selfie with Taylor Swift, says ‘she a real bad’

Pop icons Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have once again delighted their fans by showcasing their strong friendship. In a recent Instagram post on Saturday, Selena shared a series of selfies featuring the two enjoying a meal with a picturesque seaside view at Taylor's Rhode Island estate.

The photos showed the duo against a stunning backdrop of blue skies and the vast ocean, with the August singer skillfully capturing the shots from an elevated angle. The snaps captured moments of laughter and joy as Selena leaned on Taylor's shoulder in one image, both beaming with smiles.

In another endearing photo, Taylor turned to the side and planted a playful kiss on Selena's cheek, eliciting a playful kissy face from Selena. The caption, featuring the opening lyrics from Doja Cat and Saweetie’s 2021 hit Best Friend, highlighted the unique and strong bond shared by the talented artistes. Selena captioned the post, “Thas my best frien -she a real bad.”

The pair were also seen together at the MTV Video Music Awards a few days earlier. Both Selena and Taylor won awards at the event. Taylor received nine awards, including the Video of the Year for Anti-Hero, while Selena, alongside Nigerian singer Rema, secured the Best Afrobeats award for their track Calm Down.

During the event, Taylor showed unwavering support for the Only Murders in the Buildings actor, cheering and blowing kisses as she and Rema accepted their award on stage.

Looking forward, Taylor is gearing up for the Eras Tour set to commence around March 17. She is focusing on self-reflection and spending cherished moments with loved ones, taking a break from her bustling schedule.