Taylor Swift cheers for Selena Gomez at the VMAs, dances during Shakira’s performance

At this year's MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), the vivacious Taylor Swift won nine awards out of 11 nominations. The VMAs, where winners are chosen by the fervent votes of fans, showcased captivating moments of the singer revelling in the evening's festivities, capturing the hearts of viewers across social media platforms.

Taylor's presence was a delightful spectacle, from her exuberant support for Shakira and Demi Lovato as they graced the stage with their performances, to the heartwarming reunion and warm embrace shared with her friend Selena Gomez, as they posed for the paparazzi.

Although Selena and Taylor were not seated together at the event and did not make a joint entrance on the red carpet, their camaraderie was evident when they took to the stage to accept their respective VMAs. It was a touching moment as they stood together for photographs and cheered each other on.

Adding to the evening's highlights, Selena and Rema secured the Best Afrobeats Video award for their collaboration on the track Calm Down. When Selena was invited to deliver her acceptance speech, it was Taylor who cheered enthusiastically from the audience, displaying unwavering support for her friend. A video clip from the awards ceremony shared on a fan page, captured the essence of their friendship.

Conversely, Selena reciprocated the sentiment by standing during Taylor's acceptance speech. One fan, sharing the heartwarming moment on X, remarked, “Selena Gomez praising her best friend Taylor Swift while she's giving her speech is so cute.”

The friendship between Selena and Taylor began in 2008, a year that saw them both romantically linked to Jonas Brothers members—Selena with Nick Jonas and Taylor with Joe Jonas. Over the years, their bond has only grown stronger, and they have publicly expressed their fondness for each other in interviews and on social media.

Among the star-studded performances, Taylor exhibited immense excitement for Shakira, the recipient of the MTV Video Vanguard Award. Fans were treated to videos of Taylor thoroughly enjoying Shakira's performance, sharing her infectious energy and enthusiasm on X. Making her first live appearance at the VMAs since 2006, Shakira dazzled the audience with hit after hit, including Whenever, Wherever and Hips Don't Lie.

The VMAs this year boasted an impressive lineup of performers spanning various musical genres, including Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Shakira, and many more. Nicki Minaj, in particular, had a dual role at the VMAs as both a performer and emcee.