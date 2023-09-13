Kareena Kapoor opens up about her 10-year age gap with husband Saif Ali Khan, says, ‘he should be worried’

In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor opened up about her marriage to actor Saif Ali Khan, talking about the age difference between them and their different faiths. The two tied the knot in 2012 after several years of dating.

Saif and Kareena have often faced scrutiny and criticism from sections of society on social media platforms due to their age disparity. Responding to the trolls, Kareena said, “When has age ever mattered? He is hotter than ever. I am happy I am 10 years younger; he should be worried. No one would say he has turned 53. Age does not matter; what matters is respect and love and the fact that we have fun with each other.”

Kareena also addressed the topic of their different faiths, emphasising that society tends to place undue focus on these differences. She remarked, “We spend so much time discussing interfaith (relationships). So much energy, so much that they are 10 years apart. The important thing is to have fun. The most important thing between Saif and I is that we like each other and enjoy our company. How should it matter what faith he follows or what his age is that isn’t even a point of discussion.”

Kareena and Saif’s wedding took place in October 2012 in Mumbai. Saif was previously married to actor Amrita Singh, with whom he shares two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena are parents to two sons, Taimur Ali Khan (born in 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born in 2021).

On the work front, Kareena is all set to make her OTT debut with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of the Japanese novel Devotion of Suspect X, titled Jaane Jaan. The film is scheduled to release on Netflix on September 21 and also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles.

Additionally, Kareena has another project in the pipeline, director Hansal Mehta's film The Buckingham Murders. She is also part of The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh, with Kapil Sharma making a special cameo appearance. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 22, 2024, promising an exciting year ahead for the versatile actress.