‘Sholay’ actor Satinder Kumar Khosla passes away aged 84

Veteran Bollywood actor Satinder Kumar Khosla popularly known as Birbal passed away on Tuesday aged 84. The actor breathed his last at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, succumbing to a cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by his close friend Jugnu, according to reports.

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) extended their heartfelt condolences through their official X account, where they paid tribute to a longstanding member of their association. In a poignant message, CINTAA expressed its grief, saying, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Birbal (Member since 1981).”

Satinder carved a niche for himself with his exceptional talent in portraying comic characters. His unmistakable appearance, characterised by a bald head and a thick moustache, rendered him instantly recognizable on the silver screen.

His acting journey was closely intertwined with Manoj Kumar's illustrious career, with notable appearances in iconic films such as Upkar, Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, and Kranti.

Nonetheless, it was Birbal's portrayal of a prisoner in the legendary Hindi-language film Sholay that made the audiences notice him. He also appeared in an array of other notable films, including Naseeb, Yaarana, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, and Anjaam, to name but a few.



