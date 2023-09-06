‘Dream Weaver’ and ‘Love is Alive’ singer Gary Wright passes away aged 80

American musician and composer Gary Wright, who was known for hit songs including Dream Weaver and Love is Alive passed away aged 80. According to reports, the musician’s son Justin Wright, confirmed that the artiste passed on Monday morning at his residence in Palos Verdes Estates, California, situated in the South Bay region.

Sources stated that Gary's health had been in decline over recent years, with a challenging battle against Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia. The diagnosis came approximately five or six years ago and cast a shadow over the celebrated artiste's life. In the past year, his Parkinson's disease had progressed rapidly, rendering him increasingly incapacitated. Justin revealed that, tragically, his father had lost the ability to move and speak.

Gary was a powerhouse of soulful vocals and a remarkably versatile keyboardist whose career spanned decades. His journey in music began as a founding member of the UK-based band Spooky Tooth. Throughout the late 1960s and beyond, he became a sought-after session musician, lending his talents to an impressive array of artistes.

Notably, he contributed to all of George Harrison's solo albums, including the iconic 1970 release, All Things Must Pass. The musician also left his mark on Ringo Starr's early singles and, in later years, performed with Starr's All-Starr Band. His musical prowess extended to collaborations with musicians such as Nilsson, Tim Rose, BB King, and numerous others. However, it's his mid-1970s hits, Dream Weaver and Love Is Alive, that etched his name in the annals of music history.

Born in New Jersey, Gary initially pursued a career as a child actor, gracing Broadway with his presence in a production of Fanny. Yet, his true passion for music led him on a different path. He briefly ventured into the world of medicine by studying in Berlin, all the while continuing to play with various bands, including one intriguingly named the New York Times.

Fate intervened during a 1967 European tour with Traffic when Wright crossed paths with Chris Blackwell, the founder of Traffic's label, Island Records. United by their mutual acquaintance, producer Jimmy Miller, Blackwell recognised his prodigious talent and convinced him to make the journey to London. It was in this vibrant music scene that Wright, along with pianist Mike Harrison and drummer Mike Kellie, formed the iconic Spooky Tooth.

Stepping out as a solo artist in 1970, Gary signed with A&M Records and released the album Extraction in 1970. His collaboration with drummer Alan White and bassist Klaus Voorman on this project led him into the orbit of the Beatles. While George Harrison was crafting his seminal All Things Must Pass with the iconic Phil Spector at the production helm, Gary received a call that would change the course of his career.

In the following year, Gary and Spooky Tooth reunited, releasing two albums while maintaining his collaboration with Harrison. Sharing a common interest in Eastern religions, the two artists embarked on a journey to India together in 1974.

After Spooky Tooth disbanded once more, Gary relocated to New York, where he teamed up with power manager Dee Anthony and inked a deal with Warner Bros. Records.

Throughout the years, Gary's songs remained a source of inspiration, with artists like Chaka Khan recording fiery renditions of his classic Love Is Alive for her 1984 album, I Feel for You. His musical legacy also extended into the realm of hip-hop, where artists like Jay-Z and Tone-Loc sampled his work.