Kajol on Teacher's Day: I was raised by a village filled with strong women

On the occasion of Teachers Day on Tuesday, actress Kajol shared a heartfelt note for the ‘strong cool women’ in her life who have raised her.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a Reel video, wherein we can see glimpses of her from different interviews, where she is proudly talking about her mother and actress Tanuja, her maternal grandmother Shobhna Samarth, great grand mother Rattan Bai.

Shobhna and Rattan Bai were both actresses in the Indian film industry.

Kajol can be seen saying in the video: “To my biggest mentor. My mom was like so super cool. My mom is awesome, her mom was fabulous, her mother was amazing. My great grandmother taught me how to knit when I was 5-6 years old. She also taught me how to play the harmonium.”

The Baazigar fame actress captioned the video as: “I really was raised by a village. A village filled with strong cool women. I learnt by example not by being preached to. And I can never thank all my teachers enough. The good and the bad and the in between. All of them taught me different things that had absolutely nothing to do with what u learn in school.”

“The lessons had to do with life and came in handy just when I needed them the most. Like most kids I thought I wasn't listening but like most kids I was absorbing.. and hence the current me who is a beautiful amalgamation of everything I was taught and continue to be taught. #HappyTeachersDay #SchoolOfLife #LifeLessons #GratitudeAndLove,” added Kajol.

Actress Archana Puran Singh commented on Kajol’s post and wrote: “Your mom is one of the most amazing women I’ve ever met. I’m totally in love”.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in Lust Stories 2. She also starred in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha, a legal drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

She next has Sarzameen and Do Patti in the pipeline.

