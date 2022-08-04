Happy birthday, Kajol! Here are the top ten songs featuring the actress, in celebration of her 30-year-long career: 

Kajol is a popular Bollywood actress who made her Hindi film debut with the 1992 film Bekhudi. She slowly cemented her name in the industry by delivering many solid performances in a variety of films and earned a lot of fans in the process. The actress is known for starring in iconic Hindi films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Baazigar. Along with appearing in movies which were huge hits at the box office, the actress has also been featured in many songs that went on to become chartbusters and are still popular with the masses. As the actress celebrates her 48th birthday today and completes 30 years in the film industry, we bring you the top 10 songs featuring the Gupt actress.

1. Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen (Baazigar) - 1993

This song from the 1993 film, Baazigar is a classic that features the successful on-screen pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The song, which was sung by Kumar Sanu, operates on peppy beats and gets the listeners into quite the groove.

2. Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) - 1995

This song from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is an iconic offering from the film, which is still a popular choice at weddings. The song featured Kajol and Shah Rukh, who share great onscreen chemistry in the song. The song sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan also features Amrish Puri and Farida Jalal on screen.

3. Neend Churayee Meri (Ishq) - 1997

This song from the 1997 film Ishq was filmed on Kajol and her husband, Ajay Devgn. It also features Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. The peppy song was composed by Anu Malik and the lyrics were written by Rahat Indori.

4. Saajanji Ghar Aaye (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) - 1998

This track from the Shah Rukh-Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai features Salman Khan and Kajol shaking a leg. The wedding song that has stood the test of time was composed by Jatin-Lalit and was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

5. Suraj Hua Maddham (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) - 2001

This romantic track from the 2001 multi-starrer film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is an iconic song featuring the actress. The song composed by Sandesh Shandilya was sung by Alka Yagnik and Sonu Nigam. Shah Rukh Khan also appeared in the soulful number along with the actress.

6. Bole Chudiyan (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) - 2001

Bole Chudiyan is a popular celebratory song among the masses to date. The song is sung by Amit Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan and Kavita Krishnamurthy for Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. The song also features Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Kajol. The song currently has 736 million views on YouTube.

7. Chand Sifarish (Fanaa) - 2006

The song from the 2006 film Fanaa was a hit with the masses when it was released. Chand Shifarish was penned by Prasoon Joshi with the music composed by Jatin-Lalit. The song sung by Kailash Kher and Shaan was filmed on Kajol and Aamir Khan as they travel around the city of Delhi. The song currently has 425 million views on YouTube.

8. Des Rangila (Fanaa) - 2006

This is another song from Fanaa which is popular among audiences. The song was filmed on Kajol delivering a dance performance and is one of the most popular patriotic Indian songs.

9. Tere Naina (My Name is Khan) - 2010

This song was featured in 2010 film, My Name is Khan. It shows the budding romance between Rizwan and Mandira, played by Shahrukh and Kajol respectively. The song is sung by Shafqat Amanat Ali with the music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

10. Gerua (Dilwale) - 2015

Another song featuring the on-screen pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, this was for the 2015 film, Dilwale and was sung by Arijit Singh. The soulful track was composed by Pritam with the lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song currently has 425 million views on YouTube.