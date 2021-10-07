Veteran star Revathi to direct Kajol in The Last Hurrah'

Actress-turned-director Revathi has joined hands with Bollywood star Kajol for her upcoming feature film The Last Hurrah, which is backed by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production.



Kajol took to her official Instagram account to share the news, with a picture. In her post, Kajol also revealed that the film's heart-warming story instantly made her say 'yes' to the project. "So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please? (sic)" Kajol wrote in her post.

“When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathi direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths,” Kajol said in her statement.

Expressing the excitement Revathi said, “Sujata's journey in The Last Hurrah is extremely close to my heart. It's not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this ‘heartening story’.”

Written by Sammeer Arora, The Last Hurrah will go on floors soon. The Last Hurrah is inspired by a true story and real characters. Kajol will be seen playing the role of Sujata, a devoted mother who leads a tough life