Iconic duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to pair up once again in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming movie!

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol may pair up for another movie by Rajkumar Hirani

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently busy with his upcoming projects Pathan and an untitled film with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara, has now allegedly signed up for another movie by Rajkumar Hirani, according to reports.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is back in action after a gap of four years, will be starring opposite actress Kajol once again in Rajkumar Hirani’s film. The two of them have shared screen space before in several blockbuster hits including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The duo was last seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, released in 2015.

The film by Rajkumar Hirani is expected to talk about immigration and the journey of a man and his family across two countries, Punjab and Canada. Reports noted that Kajol might play the role of Shah Rukh’s character’s spouse, and that actress Taapsee Pannu too may be roped in to play the role of a reporter who covers the protagonist’s journey.

Sources further said that actress Vidya Balan too may be brought on board to play the character who helps the protagonist with his journey.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who was last seen in the acclaimed Amazon Prime series The Family Man, is also expected to be part of the cast, along with actor Boman Irani.

Shantanu Moitra is said to be the music composer for the tracks in the film. The movie will be produced jointly by Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh’s production house Red Chillies.

The shoot for the movie may begin in April 2022.

Apart from this, Shah Rukh Khan is also reportedly in talks with the filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, better known as simply Raj and DK, for another action-thriller. Raj and DK received widespread praise for their latest series The Family Man, which is currently streaming o Amazon Prime Video.