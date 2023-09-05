Mira Rajput shares a cute snap of son Zain with a heartwarming note on his fifth birthday

Zain Kapoor, the son of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrates his fifth birthday today. On the special occasion, Mira took to her Instagram handle to share an endearing snapshot of Zain, capturing a candid moment of the young kid.

The monochrome photograph showed Zain from a side profile. Alongside the picture, Mira penned a heartfelt note that read, “Sugar, pizza slice and all things nice! Who knew I'd be happily wrapped around this little finger! Sharp mind and cuddly heart, keep rocking & rolling through life my son-shine! May the music always be loud! Happy 5th my Zainu.”

Mira's Instagram post promptly received a flood of warm wishes from her friends and followers. A fan couldn't help but draw a striking resemblance between Zain and his father, Shahid, noting, “Like father like son - good looking.” Another endearingly referred to him as “Chhota Shahid (Little Shahid).” The adorable snap prompted comments like “Happy Birthday Little Mr. Handsome” and “5 already...”

Shahid and Mira who tied the knot in 2015, are also proud parents to their six-year-old daughter, Misha. Over the years, the couple has been mindful of their children's privacy and has refrained from sharing their pictures on social media.

Shahid, in an interview earlier this year, emphasised the importance of providing a normal life for his children. He said, “Honestly, as a parent, it's my duty to give my children as normal a lifestyle as possible. I cannot change certain things, of course, but I will do whatever little things that take them closer to that. It is only fair. After you become an actor, you do realise later that mere wajah se itne problems horahe hai (so many problems are happening because of me). I will give them as much normalcy as possible. I personally too crave normalcy. I think there's great value in simple things in life; it just makes you feel... just so normal.”

As his children grow, Shahid also acknowledged the challenges they may face as they become more aware of their family situation. However, he remains committed to providing them with a balanced and grounded upbringing. He said, “Bade horahe hai toh abhi pata chal raha hai (Now that they are growing up, they are getting to understand it). That’s just the way it is and I think it had to happen someday.”



