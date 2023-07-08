Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput celebrate eight years of togetherness; wish each other with adorable posts

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary recently. The couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, and are blessed with two children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. The couple is currently enjoying their vacation in Greece.

Shahid wished his “wife for life” in an Instagram post. He dedicated Coldplay’s Sky Full of Stars to her in the post. He shared a romantic picture and wrote, "In a sky full of stars …. I gave you my heart … go on and tear me apart … you will only find you in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life.”

Mira shared a beautiful picture and wrote the lyrics of another of Coldplay’s famous song, Fix You, in the caption, "Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8 baby."

In a recent interview, the Farzi actor shared about his first meeting with his wife. He said, "First thing I noticed about Mira, when she and I met, she was all of 20 years old, I was 34 and I was little embarrassed because she was really young. I was happy to meet anybody and connect. When I met her, she was not at all affected by the fact that I was an actor, and that was the first thing that, I was like, 'Wow. She is all of 20 years old and she is just so normal and she really doesn't care', because you can make out the difference when people are acting like they don't care, but they are really affected."

On the work front, the Kabir Singh actor was last seen in the film Bloody Daddy. He will be next seen in an untitled film with Kriti Sanon.





