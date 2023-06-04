Shahid Kapoor says he only had 'two spoons, one plate' when wife Mira Rajput moved in with him

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bloody Daddy, has revealed he only had ‘two spoons and one plate’ when Mira Rajput moved in after they tied the knot back in 2015.

In a recent interview when asked who decided the interior of his house after marriage, the actor said, “Me and Mira we both decide the interiors. When we got married, I had just shifted into a house and so Mira came into that house and she complained a lot about it. She said you have only two spoons and one plate in this house. How do you even live? I said 'I live alone, how do you want me to live'?”

He added, “She said we don't even have a set. What if guests come, how do you serve people? I said 'I don't know, we order out.' So now that we have a new house, we could make it the way she wanted it to be and she was happy. It is a house which is made for the family and so both of us have worked towards it (sic).”

The couple who will complete 8 years of marital bliss in July this year, have two children. Their daughter Misha was born on August 26, 2016, while the couple welcomed their son Zain in 2018.

Talking about Shahid’s upcoming film, Bloody Daddy is an action thriller film which has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film which will be released on Jio Cinema on June 9 also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal. The film is an adaptation of the 2011 French movie, Sleepless Night.