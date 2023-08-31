Mira Rajput Kapoor looks utterly beautiful in a navy blue sari 

The festive time is right around the corner and it’s time to buy wonderful ethnic wear. Do you agree? Even B-town celebrities have kickstarted the festive season with jaw-dropping ethnic wear collection. They often share pictures from their fashion photoshoots and leave us envious of their ethnic wardrobe choices. The latest one to drop images of her traditional look is none other than Mira Rajput Kapoor.

The star wife shared a post on Instagram showcasing her inner diva in a timeless piece of clothing, Yes, we are talking about sari. She was seen pulling off a gorgeous navy blue sari from fashion brand Raw Mango. Mira looked elegant and confident while pulling off the six yards of grace.

The drape showcased an enticing display of hand-embroidered flowers butis in gold and silver, delicately fashioned utilizing zardozi and aari methods. She teamed the sari with Vimala satin silk blouse embellished on the bodice with an exquisitely embroidered bouquet of flowers. We simply love how Mira manages to look elegant with each and every look without going overboard.

As accessories, she picked a stunning neckpiece, bangles and rings. Her unique potli bag added more drama to the overall look. With her signature minimal makeup, she preferred tying her mane in a low ponytail.

Mira Kapoor acing a navy blue sari (Source: Instagram)



Not just saris, Mira also styles herself in lehengas and salwar suit sets. Once, she left us scurry to take notes in an Anamika Khanna outfit. Mira’s outfit was a delightful fusion of ethnic charm and modern style. The two-piece ensemble consisted of a cold shoulder blouse with multi-colour floral detailing and an asymmetric hemline. What made the look extra special was the beautifully crafted earrings, showcasing diamond elephants trumpeting against a backdrop of gold lotus jaal. She completed the look with bold makeup and left her hair open.

Mira Kapoor's lehanga look (Image source: Instagram)

Mira Kapoor is unbeatable when it comes to fashion and we are not complaining.