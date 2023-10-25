Experience the spellbinding charms of Thailand lantern festival

The Lantern Festival of Thailand, colloquially known as the Yi Peng Lantern Festival, is one of the most popular and eye-catching events in Southeast Asia. It is celebrated in November when the full moon of the twelfth month of the Thai lunar year appears in full glory. The festival symbolises the release of negative vibrations and misfortunes of the preceding year and bids for a more prosperous time ahead. Additionally, it marks the end of monsoons and the arrival of the winter season.

On the day of festivity, tourists and locals gather in large numbers to witness a parade of luminous paper lanterns or Khom Loi floating skyward in an ethereal procession. The vision of lambent paper lanterns ascending against the backdrop of a calm night sky is truly a surreal experience and can be enjoyed in a few locations across Thailand.

Yi Peng Lantern Festival is celebrated in a grand fashion with dedicated viewing platforms, food stalls, souvenir shops, and even cultural exhibitions that demonstrate the history of Lanna tribes and the origin of the festival. Visitors are encouraged to dress up in formal attire, preferably white to complement the solemnity of the festival.

Here are some of the best Thailand lantern festival celebrations one can attend in Thailand this year:

Yee Peng Lanna International 2023

Venue: Lanna Dhutanga, located next to Mae Jo University, Sansai, Chiang Mai

Date: November 27, 2023

Ticket Tiers: Standard and Premium

Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Souvenir Shops and Cultural Exhibitions

Chiang Mai CAD Khom Loy Sky Lantern Festival (Eco-Friendly Sky Lanterns)

Venue: CAD Cultural Centre Lanna Ethnicity, A, Ban Sa Ha Khon Moo 1T, On Klang, Mae On, Chiang Mai

Date: November 27 & 28, 2023

Ticket Tiers: Standard, Premium, and VIP

Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Souvenir Shops and Numerous Festive Activities

Kom Raksa (Eco-Friendly Sky Lanterns)

Venue: 1317 Ban Sahakorn, Mae On, Chiang Mai

Date: November 27 & 28, 2023

Ticket Tiers: Standard, Premium and VIP

Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Cultural Arts and Concerts

Gateway of Light Lantern, Yi Peng Lantern Festival

Venue: Mae On Hot Spring Hill, Chiang Mai

Date: November 27 & 28, 2023

Ticket Tiers: Standard, Premium and VIP

Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Souvenir Shops and Cultural Arts

Lanna Festival 2023 The Light of Yee Peng

Venue: MungMaNa Farm, San Patong, Chiang Mai

Date: November 27 & 28, 2023

Ticket Tiers: Standard

Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Souvenir Shops, Cultural Arts and Entertainment

Yee Peng Lanna Festival 2023

Venue: Gassan Panorama Golf Club, Lamphun

Date: November 27 & 28, 2023

Ticket Tiers: Standard, Premium and VIP

Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Souvenir Shops and Cultural Arts

Chiang Mai Heritage Sky Lantern Festival 2023

Venue: I Love Banthi, Banthi, Lamphun

Date: November 27, 2023

Ticket Tiers: Standard

Additional Perks: Food Stalls, Souvenir Shops, Concerts and Cultural Arts