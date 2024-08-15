Madras Week 2024: Queer in the city!

Meera Sundarajan, Social development professional

Chennai, as I see it, is an inclusive city, which is for men, women, and LGBTQAI+, and towards this end, we are further working upon. The government of Tamil Nadu has got two policies —one for transgenders and one for LGBTQ because their needs are different. The policies are a work in progress, where LGBTQAI+ and the others have been having a lot of stakeholder consultation. I have heard from the people involved in the policy making and friends in the queer community that discussions are on. So this is a very progressive step in terms of any government doing something like this because it means that you’re acknowledging that these are people who have needs, which the current policy space is not able to meet, and you’re working towards that.

Also, recently some members of the LGBTQAI+ community had put a request to the Corporation of Chennai, where I work, asking that on June 30 — Pride March, a building be lit up in the pride colours. On the face of it, it’s a very simple, straightforward request. But internally, there were some hesitation. However, the then GCC Commissioner and the Mayor jointly took a call on this, and for the first time in the country, a public building was lit up in pride colours! I see this as a very positive step.

At the event, I’m going to be talking about making the city an inclusive space. Chennai or Madras is a conservative city, but it’s very ironical that it has got a very forward thinking government in terms of policy making. So I would say that we are coming out of the shell, and I think going by the overall social movements in the state, we are probably more likely to accept these kind of marginalised groups into the fold.