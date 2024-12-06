Go on an exploration of time and the human spirit with Sharmistha Mohanty

Sharmistha Mohanty’s works push the boundaries of fiction prose, moving it towards prose poem, drawing deeply from India’s diverse, often remote pasts, and reimagining them as vibrant, contemporary forces, as a belief in time being untamed. Her poetry, described as “profound and evocative” by critics and peers alike, explores the untamed nature of time and human experience.

For Sharmistha, poetry is not just about creating a message for social change. “It is about living more deeply, understanding the human and the universe, and penetrating the invisible,” she says.

Her upcoming poetry reading will feature selections from two of her recent works, Extinction and The Gods Came Afterwards. Extinctions, a collection of prose poems, is a meditation on the things that are on the brink of vanishing. Sharmistha seeks to capture the fleeting essence of these rituals, gestures, and relics from a time that may soon be lost to us. It looks at them variously, through factual observation, historical reflection, and lyrical homage.

At the upcoming reading, audiences can expect a genuine, unfiltered encounter with the poet herself. “There is no intention behind my readings,” she remarks. “A reading is simply to have direct contact with the audience. It’s a way for them to engage with my words not in solitude but in the presence of the voice that created them. When I read, I simply stand inside myself and read. If anything, this is to truthfully stand inside my words with my voice. Audiences often say that hearing the tone and resonance of the reading they understand the work in a different way,” she adds.

For budding poets and writers, Sharmistha has one simple piece of advice, “Stay the course. Endurance and strength are the hallmarks of excellent writers. You have to want to write, not to be a writer. The desire is often misplaced.”

In a city steeped in history and vibrancy, this poetry reading will offer a unique space where the echoes of the past meet the present. Through her words, audiences will not only engage with the poetry itself but also enter a world where time is untamed, and the invisible comes to life.

Whether you’re a seasoned lover of poetry or new to poetry, this reading promises to be an unforgettable exploration of language, history, and the human spirit.

Free entry. On December 6. At Amdavadi Gujarati Snack House, T Nagar.

(Written by Shivani Illakiya)