Jeet Thayil: Had I not been a poet, I’d have been a mess

For the reader could you suggest some sort of pick – the five poems that could get the reader to start a conversation with the book. Is the order in which the poems appear in the book how you wanted it?

Yes, the order is very much how I wanted it. It isn't chronological: I placed the poems in a way that narrows the book and opens it up at the same time. Certainly, the last few poems are a narrowing-down and an opening-up. My advice to a first-time reader is to flip through the book until you find a poem that stops you, and keep going in that way, piecemeal, intuitively. For different readers, it will be different poems. There's a range of work in this book, short song-like poems and long digressive prose-influenced poems.

What do you feel you have done differently in this book than your previous books of poetry? How did you know this book was done?

The last poem I wrote appears at the end of Part One. It's called '1325' and it was a departure in voice and tone, such a departure that I knew the book was done. I think there's more humour in this book than in previous books of poems. I couldn't have written some of these as a younger man. Young poets tend to take themselves very seriously. You have to be older, and have nothing much to lose, to be able to write with lightness.