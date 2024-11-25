South African poet Breyten Breytenbach passes away aged 85

Renowned South African writer and poet Breyten Breytenbach, a prominent opponent of apartheid, has passed away in Paris at the age of 85, his family announced Sunday.

A celebrated literary figure, Breytenbach was a leading voice in Afrikaans literature, a language derived from Dutch settlers, and a fierce critic of the apartheid regime that oppressed South Africa’s Black majority from 1948 to 1990.

After moving to Paris, Breytenbach was arrested during a covert return to South Africa in 1975. Accused of aiding Nelson Mandela’s banned African National Congress, he was convicted of treason and spent seven years in prison. Upon his release, he returned to Paris, where he continued his activism.