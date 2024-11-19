Arthur Frommer, travel guide innovator, passes away aged 95

Arthur Frommer, whose iconic guidebook Europe on 5 Dollars a Day transformed travel for everyday Americans, passed away at the age of 95 due to complications from pneumonia. Arthur, a visionary in the travel industry, championed the idea that international travel could be both affordable and enriching.

“My father opened up the world to so many people,” his daughter Pauline Frommer shared. “He believed deeply that travel could be enlightening without requiring a big budget.”

Arthur’s journey as a travel writer began during his U.S. Army service in Europe in the 1950s. His initial guidebook for soldiers, The GI’s Guide to Traveling in Europe, became so popular that he self-published Europe on 5 Dollars a Day in 1957, marking the start of a groundbreaking career.

The book’s philosophy was simple yet revolutionary: stay in budget accommodations, use public transportation, and dine at local eateries. This approach not only made travel accessible to middle-class Americans but also emphasised authentic cultural experiences over luxury. His advice resonated as air travel was becoming more affordable, and his books quickly became staples for tourists.

Arthur’s brand evolved into a global travel empire, offering guidebooks, podcasts, and a radio show, with Pauline eventually taking the reins. Despite shifts in the industry, Arthur’s message remained relevant, influencing generations of travelers and shaping the modern travel landscape.

Arthur’s work was both practical and poetic, encouraging readers to see destinations like Venice with wonder. He inspired Americans to embrace adventure, countering fears about post-war Europe with accessible and detailed itineraries.

Throughout his life, Arthur championed ethical travel, railing against mega-cruise ships and dubious online reviews. He coined the term “Trump Slump” to describe the tourism decline he predicted following Donald Trump’s election, showcasing his continued engagement with contemporary issues.

Even in his later years, Frommer flew economy class, determined to experience travel as his readers did. “We were pioneers in suggesting that travel wasn’t just for the wealthy,” he once said.

Frommer is survived by his wife, Roberta Brodfeld, his daughter Pauline, and four grandchildren. His legacy endures in the countless travellers he inspired to explore the world on a budget.