18 artists join forces in online exhibition to preserve Kashmir’s Pashmina legacy

In a bold and poignant tribute to her late mentor, Dr Alka Raghuvanshi, visionary curator and artist Manisha Gawade is set to unveil The Grand Pashmina Ehsaas 2024, an online exhibition dedicated to the endangered art of Kashmiri Pashmina. The exhibition, which will launch on December 15 at 7:00 pm, brings together 15 of India’s most esteemed visual artists, each contributing their work to celebrate and preserve the exquisite craft of Pashmina weaving (and three performing artistes).

The exhibition will be broadcast across various digital platforms, inviting viewers into a space where art, culture, and heritage intertwine. It serves not only as a visual feast but also as a call to action—an urgent reminder of the need to safeguard an art form at risk of extinction.