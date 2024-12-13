18 artists join forces in online exhibition to preserve Kashmir’s Pashmina legacy

In a bold and poignant tribute to her late mentor, Dr Alka Raghuvanshi, visionary curator and artist Manisha Gawade is set to unveil The Grand Pashmina Ehsaas 2024, an online exhibition dedicated to the endangered art of Kashmiri Pashmina. The exhibition, which will launch on December 15 at 7:00 pm, brings together 15 of India’s most esteemed visual artists, each contributing their work to celebrate and preserve the exquisite craft of Pashmina weaving (and three performing artistes).
The exhibition will be broadcast across various digital platforms, inviting viewers into a space where art, culture, and heritage intertwine. It serves not only as a visual feast but also as a call to action—an urgent reminder of the need to safeguard an art form at risk of extinction.
Reviving tradition
Kashmiri Pashmina, renowned for its unparalleled softness and intricacy, is considered one of the finest textiles in the world. It is made from the fleece of Changthangi goats native to the cold, rugged landscapes of Ladakh. Its history stretches back over 500 years, with roots tracing to the reign of Sultan Zain-ul-Abidin, who introduced the craft to Kashmir. Under the Mughal Empire, Pashmina flourished as a symbol of luxury and refinement. Today, however, the art of weaving Pashmina is in peril, as production has plummeted due to a variety of geopolitical and economic factors.
In a powerful statement, Manisha highlights the urgency of the situation: “If we don’t act now, these masterpieces of craftsmanship may disappear forever. Pashminas are more than just textiles — they are heirlooms, passed down through generations. The cycle of diminishing demand could lead to the complete disappearance of this tradition. We, as artists, want to draw attention to this cultural crisis and to the plight of the weavers whose work sustains it.”
The exhibition presents an unprecedented opportunity to support the artisans at the heart of Pashmina production, the karigars and weavers, many of whom are struggling to maintain their craft in the face of economic pressures and global competition. The participating artists have all created works that not only celebrate the beauty of Pashmina but also underscore the importance of preserving the livelihoods of those who create it.
A celebration of art and music
The event will be accompanied by live performances from some of the most renowned figures in Indian classical music. Sitar virtuoso Shubhendra Rao, cellist Saskia Rao, and santoor maestro Abhay Sapori, son of Padma Shri awardee Pt Bhajan Sapori, will lend their talents to the cause. Their compositions will weave an emotional tapestry that complements the visual beauty of the artworks, amplifying the exhibition’s message of cultural preservation.
The Grand Pashmina Ehsaas is not only a celebration of art but also a manifestation of the vision of ‘Make in India’. Through this exhibition, Manisha aims to bring the delicate artistry of Kashmiri Pashmina to an international audience, showcasing India’s deep heritage in the global arena.
A legacy of empowerment
Founded by Manisha and her late sister Dr Alka Raghuvanshi in 2012, Ehsaas has long been at the forefront of empowering artists across disciplines, from dance and music to weaving and sculpture. With an unwavering commitment to promoting Indian art and culture, Ehsaas has provided a platform for countless artists to showcase their work and has supported innovative projects such as the first-ever wearable art installation.
The Grand Pashmina Ehsaas 2024 exhibition, however, marks a particularly personal chapter in Manisha’s journey. Reflecting on her late sister’s role in shaping the organisation, she shares, “Alka’s vision was always to create a space where artists and artisans could thrive together. This exhibition is an extension of her dream — a dream that she and I shared.”
The artists behind the exhibition
The exhibition features an impressive roster of artists, including some of India’s foremost cultural luminaries. Among the participants are Prof Niren Sengupta, Shridhar Iyer, Niladri Paul, sculptor Gagan Vij, and emerging talents such as Priyendra Shukla, Sonali Durga Chaudhari, and Anki Bhutia, to name a few. Together, they form a collective voice that pays tribute to the centuries-old tradition of Pashmina weaving while underscoring its contemporary relevance.
A call to action
In a world that increasingly prioritises mass production over artisanal craftsmanship, The Grand Pashmina Ehsaas 2024 is a reminder of the irreplaceable value of tradition and the need to protect it. As the exhibition continues through December 30, 2024, Manisha’s message is clear: “The time to act is now.”
“Pashmina is our national pride,” she says. “If we don’t protect it, we risk losing not only a craft but a part of our collective identity.”
In a world driven by rapid industrialisation and fleeting trends, The Grand Pashmina Ehsaas 2024 stands as a poignant reminder of the beauty and resilience of India’s artistic heritage — and of the urgent need to protect it for future generations.