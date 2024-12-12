This exhibition in Delhi traces artist Anupam Sud’s creative legacy

Palette Art Gallery invites art enthusiasts to delve into the illustrious journey of Anupam Sud, one of India’s foremost contemporary artists, through an exhibition titled Anupam Sud: The Journey A Full Circle. This retrospective offers a rare glimpse into Sud’s transformative artistic career, featuring over 60 of her works that span five decades.
From her early etchings of the 1970s to her experimental pandemic-era collages, the exhibition captures Anupam’s relentless pursuit of innovation in printmaking and etching. Renowned for embracing the unpredictability of ‘controlled accidents,’ Anupam consistently challenges the boundaries of traditional mediums, blending technical mastery with creative exploration.
A defining theme across her oeuvre is the profound depiction of the human body, portrayed with raw emotion and empathy. Her works explore universal experiences of vulnerability and resilience, resonating deeply with audiences while inviting introspection.
Numerous groundbreaking showcases have marked Anupam’s career. She debuted at Triveni Kala Sangam in New Delhi in 1967, followed by notable retrospectives such as Between Vows and Words at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (2022). Her work has graced exhibitions across the globe, including the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Seoul International Art Fair in Korea, and the William Benton Museum of Art in Connecticut.
A pioneer in her field, her contributions to printmaking extend beyond her art. She has represented India at major international events like the International Print Biennale in Yugoslavia (1973–83) and the British Print Biennale in Bradford (1985). In 2018, she served as commissioner for the International Print Biennial organised by the Lalit Kala Akademi.
Her recent exhibitions, including The Soul (Un-gendered) at DAG, New York (2019), highlight her enduring impact on the global art landscape.
December 14, 2024 – February 7, 2025. 11 am to 7 pm. At Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links, New Delhi