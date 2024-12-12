This exhibition in Delhi traces artist Anupam Sud’s creative legacy

Palette Art Gallery invites art enthusiasts to delve into the illustrious journey of Anupam Sud, one of India’s foremost contemporary artists, through an exhibition titled Anupam Sud: The Journey A Full Circle. This retrospective offers a rare glimpse into Sud’s transformative artistic career, featuring over 60 of her works that span five decades.

From her early etchings of the 1970s to her experimental pandemic-era collages, the exhibition captures Anupam’s relentless pursuit of innovation in printmaking and etching. Renowned for embracing the unpredictability of ‘controlled accidents,’ Anupam consistently challenges the boundaries of traditional mediums, blending technical mastery with creative exploration.

A defining theme across her oeuvre is the profound depiction of the human body, portrayed with raw emotion and empathy. Her works explore universal experiences of vulnerability and resilience, resonating deeply with audiences while inviting introspection.