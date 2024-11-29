Bodhi Selvam’s ‘Whispers of Celestial Harmony’ evokes a cosmic connection, drawing viewers into a dialogue between the seen & the unseen

Bodhi Selvam’s art is an invitation to listen, not with the ears, but with the soul. It beckons us into a space where the boundaries between the earthly and the divine blur, where the silence of the universe speaks louder than words, and where the wisdom of ancient philosophies merges with the infinite mysteries of the cosmos. Deeply rooted in Tamil heritage and spiritual traditions, Bodhi’s work is a poetic exploration of life, nature, and the divine, inviting the viewer to connect with something much greater than themselves. His pieces reflect an eternal truth: that the universe, like music, moves in harmony, orchestrated by an unseen force that binds all things together.

In his latest collection, Whispers of Celestial Harmony, the artist captures this cosmic rhythm, weaving together the ancient Tamil philosophies of sages like Thiruvalluvar and Tholkappiyar, alongside the mystical teachings of Buddha and the Siddhars, the ancient Tamil mystics who meditated and journeyed through both earthly and spiritual realms. The exhibition reflects a world where land, sea, and the metaphysical realms converge into a single, unified vision of divine balance. “Each piece,” Bodhi says, “invites viewers to contemplate the lost wisdom of ancient masters and reconnect with a deeper consciousness.” Through his artworks, he evokes a cosmic connection, where soil, ocean, and symbolic figures intertwine, drawing viewers into a dialogue between the seen and the unseen, the material and the spiritual.