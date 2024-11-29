Bodhi Selvam’s ‘Whispers of Celestial Harmony’ evokes a cosmic connection, drawing viewers into a dialogue between the seen & the unseen

Bodhi Selvam’s art is an invitation to listen, not with the ears, but with the soul. It beckons us into a space where the boundaries between the earthly and the divine blur, where the silence of the universe speaks louder than words, and where the wisdom of ancient philosophies merges with the infinite mysteries of the cosmos. Deeply rooted in Tamil heritage and spiritual traditions, Bodhi’s work is a poetic exploration of life, nature, and the divine, inviting the viewer to connect with something much greater than themselves. His pieces reflect an eternal truth: that the universe, like music, moves in harmony, orchestrated by an unseen force that binds all things together.
In his latest collection, Whispers of Celestial Harmony, the artist captures this cosmic rhythm, weaving together the ancient Tamil philosophies of sages like Thiruvalluvar and Tholkappiyar, alongside the mystical teachings of Buddha and the Siddhars, the ancient Tamil mystics who meditated and journeyed through both earthly and spiritual realms. The exhibition reflects a world where land, sea, and the metaphysical realms converge into a single, unified vision of divine balance. “Each piece,” Bodhi says, “invites viewers to contemplate the lost wisdom of ancient masters and reconnect with a deeper consciousness.” Through his artworks, he evokes a cosmic connection, where soil, ocean, and symbolic figures intertwine, drawing viewers into a dialogue between the seen and the unseen, the material and the spiritual.
The medium Bodhi employs is a blend of acrylic, oil, and natural pigments, honed through years of experimentation. His creative evolution — from his early days of pen and ink on paper, using simple colours like blue and black, to the richly textured paintings of today — is a reflection of his artistic journey. “In my early years, I worked primarily with pen and ink on paper,” he recalls. “These monochromatic explorations were the foundation, allowing me to delve into intricate details and patterns.” But his work soon blossomed, moving from the precision of ink to the expressive freedom of vibrant pigments. This transformation mirrors his own journey from the structured simplicity of the past to the rich, layered complexity of his current work.
In Whispers of Celestial Harmony, the essence of each piece lies in the stillness and silence that lingers once the subject fades from view. The motifs, designs, and figurines do not merely represent the world—they transcend it, capturing the profound tranquility of the universe. “It is in this silence that the true essence of the artwork is revealed,” Bodhi reflects. His work invites the viewer into a meditative space, where they can experience the deep stillness of the universe and connect with their own inner peace. Each painting becomes a mirror, reflecting not just the artist’s vision but the cosmic harmony that exists within all of us.
Bodhi’s journey as an artist is as much a spiritual pilgrimage as it is a creative one. He draws inspiration from the concept of Siramanar—spiritual ascetics and philosophers who were deeply connected to the earth. These individuals travelled through forests, mountains, and seas, seeking wisdom and enlightenment. “Poets like Thiruvalluvar, Tholkappiyar, and the teachings of Buddha all emphasise a life that is in harmony with nature,” he says. For him, nature is not just a backdrop but a guiding force in his life and work. Bodhi’s education ended after the fourth grade, but his true education began in the forests and on the shores, where the silence of nature spoke to him in ways that words never could. “This emptiness,” he reflects, “led me to realisations that transformed my life.”
Bodhi’s work, then, is not just an expression of artistic skill but a continuation of his lifelong journey through nature, a silent pilgrimage toward understanding the divine. Whispers of Celestial Harmony becomes a visual manifestation of this journey—a cosmic exploration that connects past and present, the physical and the metaphysical. Through these works, Bodhi asks us to listen—to the whispers of the universe, to the silent voices of ancient wisdom, and to the inner stillness that binds us all together. His art reminds us that, just as the universe moves in divine harmony, so too can our lives, if we only listen closely enough.
Entry free.
Inauguration: November 29, 6 pm.
On view till December 3, 10 am to 6 pm.
At Espace 24, Alliance Française of Madras, Nungambakkam.
Email: rupam@newindianexpress.com
X: @rupsjain