Amandeep Khayal comes to Hyderabad with his special about love, life and everything in between

A heartbeat is so full of meaning yet so subtle; it is the primary life giving force, it denotes the beginning of a new life, symbolises a new romance, can be a connotation of fear or anxiety, and in heartbeat, can also terminate that very life. A heartbeat is everything, yet, almost nothing in context of how we perceive the external world around us to be. Amandeep Singh, a spoken work artiste comes to Hyderabad, the town where it all began for him, with his special Dhak Dhak. He says that this show will make you “feel the dhak dhak of your life, the most constant thing.”

This special is everyone’s story, “If you feel that your life’s journey — your experiences, your love, and your role as the film star in the movie of your imagination — has never been given a voice, you can bring along the person you wish to share it with, and all the unspoken words will find expression,” he explains. He elaborates that the way the narrative is strung together will seem like you are watching a whole movie on stage, a movie about falling in love, about life, and about how beautiful the feeling can be.

Hope and love are a prominent theme in Amandeep’s writings. He believes that they run the world, “Capitalism and politics have messed it up so much that people are not able to vocalise the emotions they feel. The channel of expression they resort to is art.” As a person, he always sees the half glass full, and that reflects in his writing. Hope is a strong emotion in all his work, and he wants the audience to leave feeling hopeful and grateful. He says that we are on Earth for a short period, and should love and appreciate everything around us.

The seed for this show was sown during Amandeep’s trip to Australia earlier this year. A notable incident, he says, was the major conscious idea behind it. “Although some of my writings have a prominent inspiration, most of them come from very subconscious observations and thoughts. For example, I was eating an apple and was awestruck by how a plant inherently has none of these flavours or colours in it, but produces something so different and beautiful,” he explains.

Amandeep began his journey as a spoken word artiste in Hyderabad in 2017. He was working as a software engineer and he would go to open mics to per form his writings. After getting multiple offers in Mumbai, he decided to quit his job and move in search of a newfound life and profession. Along his journey, he received a lot of love for his distinctive calming rendition which resonates with almost everyone. On a concluding note, Amandeep aims to spread love, honesty, hope and most importantly, immense respect through his work.

Tickets at INR 699. December 15, 5 pm. At The Comedy Theatre, Gachibowli.