The iconic symbol of love gets tangled in budgets, contracts, paperwork and corruption in this play, Taj Mahal Ka Tender

The Taj Mahal, one of the eight wonders of the world, a symbol of love, power and prosperity, is a spectacular visual treat. How would it be if it was built in the 21st century? Would it have been as magnificent? The bigger question is, would it have been built at all? Taj Mahal ka Tender is a satire posing these questions. Presented by Darpan Theatre, this play talks about the “corrupt Indian bureaucracy, and the so called ‘system’,” says Ali Ahmed, the director.

The iconic symbol of love gets tangled in budgets, contracts, paperwork and corruption. Taj Mahal ka Tender, written by Ajay Shukla, revolves around the premise of Shah Jahan trying to build the Taj Mahal in this day, but not receiving a tender for it, and having to go through multiple hurdles like corrupt officers, multiple departments, transfer of case etc, only to receive the tender after his death!

"We have added our own twist to it by tweaking the characters," says Ali. There is a character who speaks only in Dakhni, to make it relatable for the Hyderabadi audience, a couple of actors who converse in Bihari Hindi to add a humorous touch, and a transgender character. Ali says that the unique characterisations and the script is what adds to the comic element.

Suraj Meshram, playing Guptaji, the chief engineer, says, “There are so many corrupt people around us, not only in the government offices, but in all fields. We have portrayed this sad reality with a comic relief.”

The play also features live tabla and djembe accompaniment for a short song on corruption, written and composed by Ajay.

Ali says that Taj Mahal Ka Tender brings back some emotional memories with his late theatre guru with whom he had performed it the first time. “The comic portrayal of reality resonated with me, and while I was performing this with my late guru, I dreamt of having my own troupe and presenting this with them,” Ali expresses.

Although, sadly corruption has become an undeniable reality, the play doesn’t particularly target anyone, it just tries to portray the reality with a satirical touch.

