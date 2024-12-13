Practicing art in today’s society demands persistence, as it often involves overcoming social and political challenges within niche creative spaces. Reflecting this, Sifar Theatre’s play Yavanika explores the contemporary Indian theatre scene and the struggles aspiring actors face. The play critiques the rigid structure of drama schools in India and examines the politics involved in gaining admission. Yavanika tells the story of a young boy from a small town with dreams of becoming an actor. He travels to Delhi to audition at a prestigious drama school, only to find that admission requires navigating complex social dynamics and political maneuvering.

The play highlights the disconnect between raw talent and the arbitrary barriers imposed by influential figures in the theatre world. Presented in both male and female versions, the play offers distinct perspectives on the struggles of aspiring actors. “While the male protagonist grapples with financial hardships and societal expectations, the female version addresses genderspecific challenges, such as workplace harassment and societal pressures,” explains Feroze, the play’s director and actor.

Yavanika critiques how socio-economic status shapes access to opportunities in the field of arts. The male protagonist’s journey reflects the broader struggles faced by underprivileged individuals trying to enter elite spaces. The female version also highlights the added challenges women encounter in a male-dominated industry, including sexism and unequal treatment.

Additionally, the narrative comments on how many theatre practitioners prioritise aspirations in film or social media over genuine passion for theatre, diluting artistic quality. The production uses theatrical techniques like music and set design to enhance its storytelling. Classical music accentuates key moments, aligning with the dialogues and themes, while dynamic lighting shifts effectively convey moods and settings.

Feroze aims to make Yavanika accessible to audiences unfamiliar with theatre. “Through relatable characters and their struggles, I hope the play connects with viewers irrespective of their prior exposure to theatrical traditions,” shares Feroze.

The play seeks to inspire empathy and provoke thought about systemic issues within both theatre and society at large. Ultimately, Yavanika serves as a commentary on the state of Indian theatre, tackling themes of ambition, inequality, and resilience through its compelling narrative and character-driven storytelling.

Tickets at ₹200.

December 15, 8 pm.

At Lamakaan, Banjara Hills.