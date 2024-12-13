A vibrant adaptation of Habib Tanvir’s classic, this play combines art and moral dilemmas

Stories have always been a way to pass down wisdom and values, connecting generations through shared lessons. But there’s something truly special about seeing these stories come alive on stage — it adds a whole new depth to their meaning. That’s exactly what the play Charandasu does. Originally staged by the legendary Habib Tanvir, this folk tale has been adapted by Bhoomika Theatre for a Telugu-speaking audience.

The play revolves around a thief who makes four promises that ultimately lead to his downfall. These promises include not eating from a gold plate, refusing to ride an elephant, declining marriage proposals from a queen, and rejecting kingship. The central conflict arises when the thief, after being pursued by a law enforcer, seeks refuge with a guru. He challenges him to abandon his thieving ways, setting the stage for the thief ’s moral dilemmas and the unfolding of the narrative.

The director, Udaya Bhanu Garikipati’s adaptation retains the essence of the original work but localises it for the Telugu audiences. “While the original production featured tribal actors from Chhattisgarh, I have opted for urban performers, creating a distinct flavour in the presentation,” shares Udaya. The dialogue and songs are crafted in native Telugu, enhancing cultural relatability for local viewers. The themes explored — such as truthfulness and moral integrity — are open to interpretation, allowing the audiences to derive their own conclusions about the protagonist’s fate.

On the moral of the play, the director highlights the multifaceted interpretations of the ending. “The conclusion depicts the tragic ending of a truthful man, it serves as a platform for discussion among the viewers regarding moral choices and their consequences,” says Udaya.

Charandasu is designed as a musical, incorporating original live music and dance. Udaya notes that over the years, they have performed this play approximately 50 times since its debut in 2000, emphasising its popularity among young audiences. The staging includes traditional folk elements with costumes and lighting that reflect the cultural backdrop of the story. The production aims to engage the audience through vibrant visuals and interactive performances.

Free entry. December 14, 7 pm.

At Our Sacred Space, Secunderabad.