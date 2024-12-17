This unique storytelling festival in Udaipur will celebrate the beauty of oral traditions

The Udaipur Tales-International Storytelling Festival, is celebrating its 6th edition and is dedicated to reviving the centuries-old art of storytelling. The festival celebrates the art of storytelling, bringing together narrators, writers, and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds. Held once every two years, it features engaging sessions and performances that highlight the rich cultural heritage.

Founded by the dynamic husband-wife Salil Bhandari and Sushmita Singha, this time, the festival will be on from January 10-12, 2025. We speak with Sushmita Singha to know more about the same.