This unique storytelling festival in Udaipur will celebrate the beauty of oral traditions
The Udaipur Tales-International Storytelling Festival, is celebrating its 6th edition and is dedicated to reviving the centuries-old art of storytelling. The festival celebrates the art of storytelling, bringing together narrators, writers, and enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds. Held once every two years, it features engaging sessions and performances that highlight the rich cultural heritage.
Founded by the dynamic husband-wife Salil Bhandari and Sushmita Singha, this time, the festival will be on from January 10-12, 2025. We speak with Sushmita Singha to know more about the same.
Can you tell us a little bit about the festival and this year’s highlights?
Udaipur Tales is India’s premiere storytelling festival, celebrating the beauty of oral traditions in the stunning City of Lakes. This year, we are hosting a line-up of extraordinary storytellers from India and around the world.
The festival features folk artistes, literary icons, Dastangos, a Latin American storyteller, and even a French performer bringing unique global narratives. A standout this year is food stories—culinary tales paired with live tastings. The Festival village will also offer handcrafted items and open mic sessions where attendees can showcase their storytelling talent. The Jamghat segment promises mesmerising performances every afternoon, while January 11 will honour master storytellers in an exclusive showcase.
Why have you chosen Udaipur as your destination?
Udaipur’s vibrant cultural heritage and picturesque beauty make it the perfect backdrop for a storytelling festival. Known for its timeless tales of royalty, bravery, and romance, the city itself feels like a living storybook. Hosting the festival here is our way of honouring its rich legacy while offering visitors a chance to immerse themselves in an atmosphere that naturally inspires storytelling.
Can you highlight the artistes coming this year?
This year’s line-up is diverse and inspiring. We are excited to welcome the first female Dastango of nation who will perform traditional Urdu storytelling, along with an acclaimed Qawwal who will weave spiritual narratives through music.
International storytellers from Latin America and France will bring a global perspective, while folk artistes from Karnataka will showcase lesser-known oral traditions. There is truly something for everyone, from seasoned storytellers to emerging voices.
What made you start a unique festival like this?
The idea for Udaipur Tales stemmed from a deep love for oral storytelling—a tradition that has been central to human connection for centuries. In an age dominated by screens, we wanted to create a space where people could gather to listen, imagine, and reconnect with the raw beauty of spoken words. It is not just a festival; it is a mission to preserve and celebrate this timeless art form.
How do you attract participants in oral storytelling events, especially in the digital era?
We believe people are naturally drawn to stories, especially when told with authenticity. The intimacy of a live performance creates a unique emotional bond that no digital medium can replicate. To engage the modern audience, we curate themes and performances that resonate with contemporary interests while retaining cultural depth. Social media and digital platforms play a significant role in promoting the festival, but once attendees experience it in person, they often return with friends and family.
What kind of demographic do storytelling festivals generally experience? Is it difficult to get young people to participate? Do you have a target audience?
Our audience is wonderfully diverse—children, families, young adults, and seniors all find something they connect with. Surprisingly, young people are among our most enthusiastic participants. We target students and young professionals through interactive storytelling workshops, relatable themes, and performances that blend tradition with modernity. Like every year, there are dedicated sessions for children and open mic opportunities aim to engage the younger generation more actively.
Do you think an experimental festival like this will grow interest towards India’s long-lost art form of folklore and storytelling?
Absolutely. Festivals like Udaipur Tales create a platform for folk traditions and storytelling to thrive in a modern context. By presenting these art forms in engaging, relatable ways, we hope to ignite curiosity and appreciation, especially among younger audiences. Preserving folklore is about evolving it to meet the interests of today’s listeners, and that is exactly what we aim to do.
In a world of K-dramas, anime, and virtual reality, what means can be adopted so that we remember our roots of folklore, especially when people's attention span is slowly degrading?
Incorporating elements like music, dance, and interactive performances can make traditional storytelling more appealing to contemporary audiences. We have also introduced food stories and immersive art to create a multisensory experience. Additionally, using social media to share snippets and modern reinterpretations of folklore helps bridge the gap between tradition and modernity. The goal is to make these stories relevant without losing their essence.
How are dance, music, and art related to storytelling? Is it just a way to make it more immersive?
Dance, music, and art are intrinsic to storytelling, particularly in Indian traditions. They do not just enhance the narrative—they are often central to it. A Qawwal’s melody or a folk dancer’s movements can convey emotions and stories that words alone might struggle to express. By combining these elements, storytelling becomes a truly immersive experience that engages all the senses, leaving a lasting impact.