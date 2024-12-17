So happy it hurts! Fans left in tears watching Bryan Adams sing some of his iconic songs for the Hyderabad crowd

Nostalgia, happiness, and pure bliss filled the air as music was transported to a world of memories, smiles, and emotions. Some fans joyfully sang along, their voices blending with his in a beautiful harmony, while others captured the magical moments on their phones and cameras. There were those whose enthusiasm couldn’t be contained, dancing to the rhythm of his timeless tunes, while a few, overcome by the sheer joy of the moment, couldn’t stop their happy tears.

Bryan Adams commented, “The crowd in Hyderabad was incredibly passionate! Their energy was vibrant, and the warmth of the city made for a truly special night.”

The nearly two-hour performance seamlessly blended timeless classics. Known for iconic hits like Summer of ’69 and Please Forgive Me, the artiste not only captivated pop-rock enthusiasts in the ’80s and ’90s but has also inspired generations. During the concert in Hyderabad, he performed some evergreen hits including The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me, Heaven, So Happy It Hurts, Please Forgive Me, Cuts like a Knife, Here I Am, Summer of ’69, Shine A Light and many more. He also paid a tribute to the late singer and his dear friend Tina Turner as he crooned It’s Only Love, a song from 1985 that he famously sang with her years ago. Bryan’s voice remained as compelling and dynamic as ever, complemented by the exceptional musicianship of his long-time band: Keith Scott on guitar, Gary Breit on keyboards, and Pat Steward on drums. Their rich harmonies added depth and nuance to each song, enhancing the experience for all in attendance.

Bryan’s enduring journey, spanning decades, stands as a testament to his undeniable charm, charisma, and music that continues to leave people in a trance.

The concert’s visual presentation was equally captivating. A unique remote-controlled blimp camera provided dynamic perspectives, while a large LED screen showcased not only stunning graphics but also captured the audience’s enthusiastic participation. The inclusion of fan-requested songs, both from online submissions and in-person requests, further personalised the experience, highlighting Bryan’s close connection with his devoted fans.

It was a night to remember as Hyderabad swayed to Bryan Adams’ iconic hits.

