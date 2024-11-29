Bryan Adams talks ‘Straight From the Heart’ in a chat with us ahead of his India tour

We also wonder whether this project has evolved in meaning for the singer and what are the various reactions he encountered over the period. “Fans have connected with the album’s positive attitude and its exploration of freedom. Many have shared how the themes resonate with their personal experiences and the album’s infectious energy has been a key takeaway,” he shares with us.

Music, being a global language, has always brought together people from different cultures and ethnic backgrounds. Having taken this set across the world, Bryan tells us that this album has brought him closer to different cultures and their people. “The album’s themes of connection and freedom resonate universally and performing it globally has deepened my understanding of diverse cultures. Music does bring people together,” he adds.

Speaking of diverse cultures, Bryan Adams’ sixth visit to India is special. Having first performed in the country in the ’90s, the legacy crooner comes back to the sub-continent with much love for its audience in his heart. Having toured the country multiple times, he’s been consistently impressed by the passion and enthusiasm of Indian audiences. “I love coming to India. It’s always an adventure and I’m excited to explore more of its culture, food and incredible people. I want to cross off some more places on my travel list,” he enthuses. He then reminisces a memorable moment from one of his performances in India. “One of the most memorable moments was during a show in Mumbai when the crowd’s energy was so electric, it felt like we were all one big family. The way the fans sing along is something I’ll never forget,” he gushes.