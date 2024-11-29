Bryan Adams talks ‘Straight From the Heart’ in a chat with us ahead of his India tour

We’ve found the perfect opportunity to experience pop-rock the way it was meant to be enjoyed in the ’80s and ’90s. Rarely have artistes influenced several generations the way Canadian rockstar Bryan Adams has! With a sound specific to himself, the musician has reeled in the entire world, including Indian audiences, as one of the first voices of English rock they would have listened to.
With the dates of the most awaited show of the year (for his fans) inching closer, the ‘Groover from Vancouver’ is all set to rock audiences in India with a medley of his old and new tunes. From the timeless rock ballad of Summer of ’69 to the record-breaking track Straight from the Heart — for decades, Bryan Adams has been captivating audiences with his powerful vocals, heartfelt lyrics and infectious energy. His in-numerous hits have etched his name in history as one of the most prolific rock musicians to have ever taken the stage.
During his sixth visit to India and after a five-year long hiatus, Bryan is back on a tour which shares the same name as his latest studio album (his fifteenth) that celebrates the old-school soundscape of western rock and the evergreen essence of the genre. The seven-city tour will be Bryan’s deepest exploration of India yet, giving him ample time to experience the country. As the rock show for the ages is all set to kick off in Kolkata next month, the musician has a tête-a-tête with Indulge where we discuss the uniting power of music, what he loves about Indian audiences, owning a record label and lots more…
The So Happy It Hurts album, having been released in 2022 and being Grammy-nominated, has already resonated with millions. The album’s tracks redeem to be a positive outcome of a rather difficult slump Bryan faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. For him, the tour seems to be an extension of the themes that this album reflects. Focusing on the theme of freedom, the So Happy It Hurts Tour, as the rockstar puts it, is all about, “exploring the joy of being alive.” He further explains, “The tour celebrates freedom and human connection, exploring the joy of being alive, the rush of adventure and the happiness that comes from being present in the moment. It’s a reflection of embracing life fully, wherever it takes you.”
We also wonder whether this project has evolved in meaning for the singer and what are the various reactions he encountered over the period. “Fans have connected with the album’s positive attitude and its exploration of freedom. Many have shared how the themes resonate with their personal experiences and the album’s infectious energy has been a key takeaway,” he shares with us.
Music, being a global language, has always brought together people from different cultures and ethnic backgrounds. Having taken this set across the world, Bryan tells us that this album has brought him closer to different cultures and their people. “The album’s themes of connection and freedom resonate universally and performing it globally has deepened my understanding of diverse cultures. Music does bring people together,” he adds.
Speaking of diverse cultures, Bryan Adams’ sixth visit to India is special. Having first performed in the country in the ’90s, the legacy crooner comes back to the sub-continent with much love for its audience in his heart. Having toured the country multiple times, he’s been consistently impressed by the passion and enthusiasm of Indian audiences. “I love coming to India. It’s always an adventure and I’m excited to explore more of its culture, food and incredible people. I want to cross off some more places on my travel list,” he enthuses. He then reminisces a memorable moment from one of his performances in India. “One of the most memorable moments was during a show in Mumbai when the crowd’s energy was so electric, it felt like we were all one big family. The way the fans sing along is something I’ll never forget,” he gushes.
While the hardcore Bryan Adams fan would have jammed to some underrated classics like Star, Open Road, All For Love featuring Rob Stewart and Sting, Cloud Number Nine and many other such tracks, Summer of ’69 remains his undisputed anthem for nostalgia in India and beyond. With the cultural influence of the song spanning almost four decades, the track is synonymous with Bryan’s name. It also reflects on the capability of the legend and his ability to work on a piece of art that has been relevant for people beyond just a single generation.
Having produced such tracks, spread across his 15 studio albums, Bryan reflects on what is most important for a musician. “Staying true to your craft and connecting with your audience is key. For me, it’s about creating music that resonates over time — songs that people can hold onto, no matter where they are in life,” he explains.
While being a singer-songwriter, Bryan Adams has also forayed into the business of music. Bad Records, an independent record label created by Bryan is now live and thriving. We ask the rockstar about this angle of his love for music. He shares with us what he has learned in the realm of music entrepreneurship. “The key to managing music is about authenticity and supporting artistes to find their unique voice. It’s important to give them the freedom to grow and create without too many restrictions,” he says.
As Bryan looks forward to the upcoming show and is on ‘cloud number nine’ about it, we enquire — what motivates him as one of many prominent artistes who’re finding their way to India now (with the exception of him being the most frequently-visiting artistes compared to many). “Indian audiences are incredibly passionate. They give so much energy and love back and the diversity of the crowd always keeps things exciting,” he concludes.
We also get chatty with Manuj Agarwal of Eva Live, who is organising this exciting tour with Bryan and his team. Since the announcement of the tour the shows have generated incredible demand and excitement among audiences. But with such a scale some challenges. "The sheer scale of his production, requiring meticulous coordination of tons of equipment through Indian customs and infrastructure, proved quite a task. Simultaneously, ensuring his comfort and safety, particularly given his age, demanded careful travel planning in conjunction with local authorities. Ultimately, success hinged on addressing these logistical, security, and market-related challenges while prioritizing the artist's well-being to create a truly memorable experience" he said.
He also sheds light with his observations on the rising trend of more western performers visiting the country. "India's rise as a prime destination for major musical stars stems from a confluence of factors. A burgeoning middle class with substantial disposable income fuels the demand for high-profile entertainment. Globalization and exposure to Western culture have broadened musical tastes, creating a receptive market for diverse genres," he adds.
He also tells us how the cities in the tour were finalised, "Given Bryan's stature and our aim to create a truly memorable Indian tour, especially considering his age and the popularity of retrospective music in India, we adopted a multifaceted approach to city selection. We prioritised major cities to maximize reach and impact. This analysis incorporated data on past concert attendance, social media engagement, and demographic trends to pinpoint locations with a strong potential fan base. This collaborative approach was instrumental in creating a successful and memorable tour across India."
Indian musicians you want to collaborate with?
I’ve always admired the talent in India. AR Rahman is someone I deeply respect and I’d love to work with him someday.
Your favourite meal/dish you love to try in India?
I love dal.
One superpower you wish you had?
The ability to be in two places at once — it would make touring and spending time with family so much easier.
What is your spirit animal and why?
I’d say an eagle. I admire its sense of freedom and ability to see the bigger picture from high above, much like how I approach my music.
Show details:
Kolkata: Tickets start at INR 1,969. On December 8, 7 pm onwards. At Aquatica, Kouchpukur.
Bengaluru: INR 5,299 onwards. December 14, 7 pm onwards. At Terraform, Yelahanka
Hyderabad: INR 1,999 onwards. December 16, 7 pm onwards. At GMR Arena, Shamshabad.
The tour also visits Shillong (December 10), Gurugram (December 12), Mumbai (December 13) & Goa (December 17).
