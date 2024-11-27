Indian Ocean takes its music beyond the stage as it turns 35, launches an immersive music experience

A

This for me is a thumping, “yes”! Because of technological innovations, there have been many positive changes. There are no real barriers to entry anymore for anybody from anywhere in India. From the remotest of places with a phone, a basic internet and a laptop anybody can become a music producer. They don't have to move to Bombay. They don't have to ‘struggle and sleep in railway stations for months’. They don't have to go and beg studio bosses. They don't have to bribe chaprasis outside Yashraj films. They don't have to carry their CV. Whether it's for a song, a film or a script, artsites can work at it and refine, hone and do that work by themselves. While we cannot discuss the quality now, the quantity is flabbergasting.

I mean the quantity is probably 10,000 times what it used to be. Of course, it comes with its advantages and disadvantages, but the most positive part of this is that there are no barriers to entry. If you do not make a song it will be because you did not want to make a song. Nobody is robbing you of the songs you want to write. So that is I think is the most positive part of technology in music. Also, collaborations and communication for artists among have become easy. There are so many great collaborations that are happening just because the internet is there.