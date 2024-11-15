Indus Creed’s Zubin Balaporia talks about regrouping for ‘Mahindra I-Rock’; and talks past, present and future of rock music in India

A

The first and foremost and most important thing, which I like to feel that we (Indus Creed) had a small role to play in, is that today, younger bands are playing their music. There are very few bands playing any cover material. The best part is that Indian audiences are accepting of that. If you look back, bands in India hardly ever played their material. All the bands were cover bands and everybody came to hear them. A band like Deep Purple, the big legacy British rock band, I think they’ve been to India probably four or five times. Bryan Adams has probably come seven times. Sting has come three or four times. Ed Sheeran played a couple of months ago. Even Coldplay’s performances are around the corner. So, India is on the international map for all these mega, big, huge artistes. They want to come here. They want to play. So, if you’re going to see Coldplay, why would you want an Indian band? Why would you go to watch an Indian band play Coldplay material? That never happened in the ’80s and ’90s. India was not on the map. From what I can remember in the ’80s, there were two major international acts — Europe, the Swedish rock band and Bon Jovi, who came in the early ’90s. Therefore, for the audience here that was thirsting for Western rock, Indian bands became a conduit. The audiences were not as receptive to the original material. But that has changed completely now.

Practically every band is playing its material. And that’s the way it should be because that’s the only way you can progress — having your voice. Also, I think when you’re experimenting with music, you have to find your sound and it has to be an honest sound. If you’re going to try and infuse elements that are not part of your DNA or your character, I don’t think it’s going to work and it’s going to show. But, if you feel that an instrument will work and there’s a legitimately honest reason for you to include it, then I think you give it a good chance for the audience to appreciate it. Also, I would encourage bands to sing in the language that they’re most comfortable in. There will be a deeper sense of conviction in what you’re singing. If you start just following trends for the heck of doing that, I don’t think it comes across honestly. Just be honest with your music and what you want to do.