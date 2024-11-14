Ayushmann Khurrana’s US music tour feels like a ‘homecoming’ for the versatile star

Reflecting on the tour, Ayushmann shared, “As an artiste, I cherish connecting with people who love my music and films. Experiencing their reactions firsthand is something I truly look forward to. Touring offers me a chance to show my core self through music, to interact and engage on a deeper level. It feels like a homecoming, especially with my background in college musicals.”

Ayushmann’s singing journey began with Pani Da Rang from his debut film Vicky Donor.

On his passion for music, the actor said, “Acting was always my dream, but music is my parallel passion. It’s essential for everyone to have a secondary passion, and I’m grateful for my talents in songwriting, singing, and performing. Stage performance is instant gratification, and I’m thrilled to tour and connect with fans globally.”

This tour marks Ayushmann’s second in the US. Excited to return after eight years, Ayushmann added, “For this second US tour, I’ll perform, connect, and share life and poetry. I want the audience to feel a whirlwind of emotions—so much so that those who miss it will know they missed something special. If I achieve that, my music will have truly touched their hearts.”