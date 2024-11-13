Coldplay adds fourth India show due to overwhelming demand, will perform at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium

Coldplay’s initial three shows, scheduled for January 18, 19, and 20 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, sold out within minutes of tickets going on sale last month. The overwhelming demand led to virtual queues with millions of fans and left many disappointed and empty-handed.

According to reports, the situation was further exacerbated by ticket scalpers who hoarded tickets to resell them at exorbitant prices, prompting intervention from authorities. The Maharashtra police’s cyber wing issued a notice to online ticketing platform BookMyShow, urging them to implement stricter measures to prevent such exploitation.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has also been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking guidelines to curb black marketing and ticket scalping for major events, citing alleged irregularities during the Coldplay ticket sale as a prime example.

The addition of a fourth show in Ahmedabad aims to address the overwhelming demand and provide more fans with the opportunity to experience Coldplay’s electrifying performance. The Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world, will host the band’s biggest-ever show, promising an unforgettable experience for attendees.