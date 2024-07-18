Dancing through generations: Mahitha Suresh honors her mother’s bharatanatyam legacy

For Mahitha Suresh, her passion and talent for Bharatanatyam were inherited from her mother and guru, Vidya Bhavani Suresh. Vidya, a renowned Bharatanatyam exponent and musicologist, is celebrated for her production, Tamizh Ilakkiyamum Bharathamum, based on ancient Tamil literature. As Mahitha gears up for the second edition of the recital this weekend, Indulge caught up with her for a quick chat. Excerpts:

How do you feel taking ahead the legacy of your mother?

While it is exciting, I also feel a huge sense of responsibility. My mother and guru, Vidya Bhavani Suresh is a renowned Bharatanatyam exponent and musicologist. You feel that, the expectation to live up to that benchmark, is there of you; nobody has to actually say it, but you push your limits more. Further, Tamizh IlakkiyamumBharathamum is a project that is very close to her heart and it is surreal to be staging pieces that I have admired watching her perform.

What is the inspiration behind coming up with the second edition of Tamizh Ilakkiyamum Bharathamum?

Tamizh Ilakkiyamum Bharathamum is a compilation of around 50 dance pieces, conceptualised, choreographed and sung by my mother, all sourced from ancient Tamizh literature, around 25 years ago. My mother has performed these for many of her dance programmes. These songs are unique, with varied themes, and they truly present a beautiful confluence of literature and dance. When I debuted this production for the first time, we chose six pieces for my performance. But the work is so expansive and has so much more to offer. Nalavenba and Thirukkural, which I will be performing, were not part of my first edition. So, I wanted to stage more pieces from it, hence, this second edition.

Can you elaborate on the second edition?

Nalavenba is a 12th century text celebrating the story of King Nala and Queen Damayanti, written by Pugazhendi Pulavar. This text has actually been conceptualised as a full-fledged, 90-minute standalone dance production. From this full production, we have taken an extract as the central piece for my performance. It focuses on the love of the hero, which is a total deviation from the usual narrative in Bharatanatyam where the heroine pines for her lord.

Thirukkural is hardly seen in Bharatanatyam. This piece consists of four kurals or couplets, each imparting an important life lesson. Another speciality of this piece is that the background score is drawn from the varisais — music lessons of Carnatic music.