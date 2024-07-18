‘Owe it all to the generous teaching of my gurus’: Odissi dancer Sharon Lowen

Renowned Delhi danseuse Sharon Lowen is one of the leading Odissi performers from the city. Lowen grew up in the US city of Detroit, and was trained in puppetry and ballet very early in life.

Besides Odissi, she is equally familiar with the nuances of Manipuri and Mayurbhanj Chhau. She has dedicated her life to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of these dance forms.

Ahead of her 75th birth anniversary, her disciples and admirers are coming together to showcase her life’s journey and present ‘A Life in Dance’ festival.

Madhur Gupta, a senior disciple of Lowen and festival curator, says: “She truly embodies the meaning of a guru. I owe my life to her as she stood by me at a time when I was in dire need of support. Her 75th birthday is special for all her disciples and it is a small offering to repay our debt to her; something we cannot ever reciprocate in this or other lifetimes.”

Excerpts from the conversation: