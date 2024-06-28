Dancer Sohum Deb on acing dance moves with expressions and eyes that speak, and what Pride means to him

He is young, talented and captures hearts with every dance video he uploads. But those are things that have been said in the past. What’s unique about Sohum Deb is, his eyes speak and sparkle with honesty and innocence that’s rare to find. What is also special about Sohum is that he is changing the narrative of how Pride and art are perceived and tells us why his art should matter, not his sexuality, gender or preferences. As we come to the end of the Pride Month, Sohum’s narrative resonates with a lot of people and we are more than willing to listen in.

Redefining Pride without underplaying anything that it stands for, Sohum says his art is his pride and he wants to be known for it. He believes in normalising, questioning the need for him to identify himself into brackets. “I have attended Pride, and whatever I believe in is no way intended to offend anyone. I have a lot of friends from the LGBTQAI++ community, but I don’t want to fit myself into a community, because, you know, there’s a lot of divisions, spaces breaking into multiple segments, where people are trying to say ‘we are normal, they are not normal’. For me, it’s all about keeping my choices, whatever sexuality I prefer, to myself, because it’s personal. What I do in my bedroom shouldn’t affect anyone and is no one's business either. Most importantly, I want to be known as Sohum, a dancer, and if people were to judge, I just want them to judge me for my dance or for my deeds. I wouldn’t want to be judged for belonging to a particular community, and that brings me back to what I said earlier -- that I don’t want to be bracketed into any community, because then people will put a stamp on it,” Sohum says.