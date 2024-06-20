Breaking myths around belly dancing

“As belly dancers, our main mission is to engage with the community through our state-of-the-art productions and present belly dance to the contemporary Indian audience in a manner they can relate to without changing the spirit of the dance and culture,” says Debapriya, who will be performing In Lieu of Flowers, a thematic belly dance production, along with Dinesh Digal, Madhu Rao and Sanjana Shankar. The choreography is set to Arabic classical to modern compositions by Late Hossam Ramzy, Simon Shaheen, and Le trio Joubran, to name a few.

Talking about how belly dancing as an art form has grown, is perceived and received, Debapriya tells us, “Belly dance as an art form has grown tremendously in India. As a dance form, it is widely accepted by individuals of all genders to express themselves and feel a sense of empowerment and security. A lot of this popularity could be attributed to how pop culture interprets and represents the dance form. However, as a cultural, traditional and a classical dance form, it is yet to find its place among the art patrons and art enthusiasts in India,” she says, adding, “I would say the popular culture representation of belly dance still prevails among the majority - a dance style which is popular more for the sexual aspect and the commodification of the female body. Belly dance being a highly complex dance culture which finds its roots in traditional and folk styles from north Africa and Middle East is still in its nascent stages in India in terms of representation among the Indian classical dances and contemporary dance. Nevertheless, as a belly dance company being able to present a full-length production in Chennai is also representative of the fact that the Indian art space is changing and more accepting towards esoteric and nuanced dance styles like belly dance.”