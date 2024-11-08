This play in Hyderabad sheds a new light on one of the most famous tales of all time

Using theatre as a medium to explore and understand the human psyche, SHOi productions brings Hamlet Ya Nahi? to stage. The production is a play within a play, which not only pays homage to Shakespeare but also explores contemporary themes relevant to modern society. The adaptation retains many original scenes from Hamlet, while also incorporating new elements that reflect the psychological complexities of human behaviour.

The premise of Hamlet Ya Nahi? revolves around an audition scenario where Simon, an aspiring actor, seeks to replace the injured lead actor, originally cast as Hamlet. The play features only two characters — Simon and Tom, the director. While Simon initially struggles with his performance, he eventually showcases his potential when asked to paraphrase a monologue in Hindi. This pivotal moment signals a shift in the narrative, hinting at deeper complexities within Simon’s character. Their dynamic unfolds over the course of an hour through witty banter and engaging dialogue that keeps the audience entertained while exploring deeper themes.

Talking about the dual responsibility as a director and an actor, Praloy Patra says, “I strive to juxtapose different elements in my work, whether I’m directing or acting. With Hamlet Ya Nahi? even though my character may seem one-dimensional at first, I approach it with a curiosity to uncover more layers beneath the surface. By exploring the subtleties, I aim to enrich the character’s portrayal, adding depth and value to the overall performance.”

The play explores themes of ambition, identity, and the nature of performance itself. The story mirrors the struggles faced by Hamlet in a contemporary way. “Throughout the performance, the plot provides a commentary on theatre actors and the impact their passion has on their families, who often bear the weight of its consequences,” shares Anubhab Adhikary, one of the actors. The struggle for recognition and success in the performing arts resonates throughout the narrative, making it relevant to both aspiring actors and seasoned professionals. In terms of production elements, the play utilises minimal props — primarily scripts and coffee mugs — to maintain focus on th e dialogue and character interactions. How ever, lighting plays a crucial role in enhancing key scenes. For instance, a particularly striking moment features Simon’s character confronting the ghost of Hamlet’s father, portrayed through clever shadow play that adds depth to the performance.

This adaptation stands as a testament to the enduring relevance of Shakespeare’s work while showcasing how classic narratives can be reimagined for modern audiences. With its unique blend of comedy and drama, Hamlet Ya Nahi? invites everyone to experience a fresh perspective on one of literature's most celebrated tragedies.

Tickets at Rs 249. November 9, 9 pm. At Aaromale – Café and Creative Community.