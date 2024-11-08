Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is back in town with its 19th edition, and this time, it’s themed around women

This festival kick-started with some laughs and humour, with Ashish Vidhyarthi’s stand-up comedy, Vitthal Kaanya, where he presents anecdotes from his life and journey as a comic and actor. “In an audience where not everyone is comfortable being laughed at, I found someone who was okay to be laughed at, and had agreed not to sue me for it, myself,” he laughs. Stand-up, he says, is a form of theatre itself, just a different genre, and he finds it very liberating to take the audience through his journey. “I believe that any art form is incomplete without an addition of the artist’s personality, and that is exactly what I have tried to do with acting and stand-up as well,” he adds.

To continue the laughter streak, Ila Arun’s Miracle on Matunga Street talks about the importance of faith, life in its absence, albeit with elements of comedy. An adaptation of Tom Dudzick’s Miracle on South Division Street, Ila Arun has thoughtfully written Miracle on Matunga Street in the Indian context, with Velankanni amma in place of Virgin Mary. “When I adapted this play, I wanted everyone to relate to it; I did not want to differentiate based on religion. I spoke to lots of people around me, listened to bhajans and hymns, and after thorough research, decided to have Velankanni amma in place of Virgin Mary,” she says. Further adding to the relevance of Indian context, K K Raina, the director of the play, says, “I think this play is very important for India in this day as it goes beyond all religious issues, and just talks about being a good human above everything.” As the play keeps going back and forth in time, and the theme is faith, lights and sound, especially the usage of hymns, enhances the experience.

Another play which prides itself on its music is Farida, a love story set in Kashmir, which challenges the dilemma of having to choose between a heart’s desire and societal expectations. Nadira Babbar, the director of the play, says, “As this play is set in Kashmir, we have used folk tunes from that region.” Adhering to the larger theme of women, in this play, Frida, the protagonist, is a free-spirited girl who navigates her relationship with her husband who leaves her, and finds love and solace in her brother-in-law.

Continuing the shringara rasa, Chithkala School of Dance presents Thyagaraja Hruth Sadhana, a Bharatanatyam production which strings together different Thyagaraja songs. Praveen Kumar, the choreographer, has tried to move away from the bhakti rasa (emotion of devotion), which is what all Thyagaraja songs are based on, and showcases the shringara rasa (emotion of love). He has experimented with different narratives here—showcasing a different rasa, envisioning Ram as a child, and performing whole pieces where the dancer is just sitting down on stage, and performing the pieces where the dancer is just sitting down on the stage. He says that the lights and storytelling in theatre has inspired him to experiment, while keeping the core essence of a Thyagaraja song intact. “I’m very excited to present this production at the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival. Theatre festivals like this give dancers an opportunity, a platform to use creative liberty to the fullest, explore and experiment,” Praveen Kumar says.