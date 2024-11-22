Beyond the painted faces: Celebrating a decade of ‘International Clown Festival’

The colourful world of clowns is one that many perceive as purely comedic, full of painted faces and exaggerated antics aimed at eliciting laughs. However, according to the performers, there’s far more beneath the surface—layers of skill, innocence, and most importantly, a desire to spread joy.

This year, the International Clown Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary. Over the last decade, the festival has become a platform for showcasing the finest talent in international clowning across the country.

Curated and produced by Martin Flubber D’Souza, an award-winning international clown and former vice president of the World Clown Association, the festival reflects his passion and dedication. A recipient of the International Clown of the Year award, Martin — also known by his clown persona, Flubber — shares, “We don’t act like clowns; we are clowns. Our goal isn’t just to make people laugh but to make them genuinely happy. While there’s an innocence to what we do, it’s built on years of dedication and a high level of skill.”

Clowning acts are often infused with an infectious spirit of play, which involves comedy, music, and interaction, often performed with a touch of silliness. It is layered with levels of skills like juggling, unicycling, acrobats, and mime.

Martin has performed on the biggest stages across countries and is now bringing his wealth of international entertainment experience to Chennai.

The festival aims to create joyous, shared experiences for families. “We are very particular about families being together, laughing and having fun together. So the entire show is very interactive,” Martin says.

“We were surprised by the large turnout of senior citizens who came for our shows before. They shared how they felt like kids once again. So it is a family show, which brings grandparents, parents, and children together,” says Martin.