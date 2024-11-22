Beyond the painted faces: Celebrating a decade of ‘International Clown Festival’

The colourful world of clowns is one that many perceive as purely comedic, full of painted faces and exaggerated antics aimed at eliciting laughs. However, according to the performers, there’s far more beneath the surface—layers of skill, innocence, and most importantly, a desire to spread joy.
This year, the International Clown Festival celebrates its 10th anniversary. Over the last decade, the festival has become a platform for showcasing the finest talent in international clowning across the country.
Curated and produced by Martin Flubber D’Souza, an award-winning international clown and former vice president of the World Clown Association, the festival reflects his passion and dedication. A recipient of the International Clown of the Year award, Martin — also known by his clown persona, Flubber — shares, “We don’t act like clowns; we are clowns. Our goal isn’t just to make people laugh but to make them genuinely happy. While there’s an innocence to what we do, it’s built on years of dedication and a high level of skill.”
Clowning acts are often infused with an infectious spirit of play, which involves comedy, music, and interaction, often performed with a touch of silliness. It is layered with levels of skills like juggling, unicycling, acrobats, and mime.
Martin has performed on the biggest stages across countries and is now bringing his wealth of international entertainment experience to Chennai.
The festival aims to create joyous, shared experiences for families. “We are very particular about families being together, laughing and having fun together. So the entire show is very interactive,” Martin says.
“We were surprised by the large turnout of senior citizens who came for our shows before. They shared how they felt like kids once again. So it is a family show, which brings grandparents, parents, and children together,” says Martin.
This year’s festival features clowns from 10 different countries, over 25 of them, out of which 10 are female clowns. Furthermore, the team will be performing in 10 cities across India to mark the 10th anniversary of the festival.
Martin explains that clowning today is more than just dressing and makeup. It involves a high level of skill and practice. “Formerly, you would just see a clown dancing and shouting. Today, a clown is an all-rounder. The unicyclist is a juggler, a magician. So a clown has multiple skills. The costuming has changed because we’ve become more presentable and glamorous.”
He states that years ago, water colours were used as makeup. But now it is proper clown makeup, the proper clown nose and the clown shoe.
“So when people see you, they know that this is not a time-pass entertainer. It’s a serious entertainment business. And there is more because they see the way we appreciate the art we presented to them. And when you look good, obviously they enjoy the art more,” Martin says, adding that he sees a great future for clowning in India because it’s the only wholesome entertainment for the whole family.
In India, clowns are more than just entertainers — they’re an integral part of a wide range of events, from birthday parties to family celebrations, and even corporate gatherings. But their role doesn’t stop there. Some clowns bring joy and comfort to children in hospitals, using clown therapy to help young patients cope with trauma in a lighthearted way.
Others take on the role of educators, visiting schools to deliver lessons in an engaging and playful manner that makes learning fun and memorable. “There are also clowns who perform in the theatres as well as in carnivals” Martin explains.
And it doesn’t require any age, gender or any qualification to be a clown. “You don’t really need to be a juggler or a unicycle or a balloon sculptor or a magician. You can be anything and still have a character for a clown,” he says.
Tickets at INR 800. November 23 & 24. 11 am, 3 pm, and 7 pm. Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall, Chetpet.
email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @appurvaa_