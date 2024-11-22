What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Dive into the art of mask-making with this interactive workshop. Guided by Sivabalan P, an expert in visual and performing arts, you’ll explore global mask traditions and learn hands-on techniques to craft your own masterpiece. From animal faces to fantastical creatures, unleash your creativity and take home a unique, wearable creation.

On November 23 . Until November 24. Rs 999.10 am to 4 pm. At Thedal Theatre Arts, Tambaram.