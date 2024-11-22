What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Planning what to do for the weekend? Here is a curated list of events that you can look at for the week ahead.
Dive into the art of mask-making with this interactive workshop. Guided by Sivabalan P, an expert in visual and performing arts, you’ll explore global mask traditions and learn hands-on techniques to craft your own masterpiece. From animal faces to fantastical creatures, unleash your creativity and take home a unique, wearable creation.
On November 23 . Until November 24. Rs 999.10 am to 4 pm. At Thedal Theatre Arts, Tambaram.
Give your pet the royal treatment at Sanchu Animal Hospital’s free dental camp. From a thorough oral examination to dietary advice and professional tooth brushing, this event ensures your furry friend’s dental health is in top shape. Don’t miss this chance for a free consultation with expert veterinarians.
8 am to 8 pm. November 22-24. At Sanchu Animal Hospital.
Join Mervyn Rozz in his solo stand-up show as he narrates hilarious, relatable stories of moving on from school to life as a full-time comedian. Expect observational comedy, fun anecdotes, and a happy ending.
November 24. Rs 499. 7 pm onwards. Club Crest, Phoenix MarketCity.
Experience Vijaynarain live as he brings his signature blend of Indian melody, country, folk, and acoustic rock this weekend. From his film hits to original creations, enjoy an enchanting night of music.
Rs 250 onwards. At 8.30 pm. On November 22. Bay 146, The Savera.
Join a captivating art walk through the national and contemporary art galleries. Led by Bhavika Vaidayanathan, this walk offers an in-depth look at masterpieces from Tanjore paintings to Ravi Varma’s iconic works, blending traditional and contemporary art. Delve into the context behind each piece and discover the layers of history they represent.
November 24. Rs 450. 3 pm to 5 pm. At National Art Gallery, Government Museum.
Step into a world of wonder at Marlen Cinemas’ Magic Show featuring the talented Magic Shakthi! This interactive performance, filled with illusions and tricks, will keep your family entertained.
On November 23. Rs 499 onwards. 4 pm to 8 pm. At Lakeview Party Hall, Eco Park.
Test your pop culture knowledge at Hibiscus Café’s Reel to Real trivia night. From iconic films and viral moments to memorable TV shows, this fun-filled night promises laughs, nostalgia, and some friendly competition. Gather your friends, grab a bite, and get ready to win exciting prizes.
On November 27. rs 100. 7.30 pm onwards. At Hibiscus Café.
The movie I Want To Talk takes you on an emotional ride through the life of Arjun, as he rediscovers relationships amidst the chaos of chasing the American dream. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, this heartwarming tale is a celebration of life in everyday chaos.
From November 22. In theatres .