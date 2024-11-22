From the vibrant chaos of North Indian family life to the spotlight, Gurleen Pannu crafts relatable humour that resonates with audiences

Imagine a stand-up comic who takes her family’s quirks and transforms them into comedy gold. Gurleen Pannu is a name that’s quickly becoming synonymous with laughter, and not just because she tells jokes — she lives them. If you've ever wondered what it’s like to navigate the chaotic world of a North Indian household, Gurleen’s show Pannu Yaar is your guide, a treasure trove of hilarious anecdotes.

Her comedy is deeply rooted in her Punjabi upbringing. Gurleen draws inspiration from her family and friends, weaving their quirks into her routines. She knows that the best material often comes from those little moments that might seem mundane but are actually hilarious when viewed through the lens of humour. Gurleen’s journey in comedy started with theatre. The thrill of being on stage, rewarded by applause and appreciation, is what made her fall in love with performance, and then comedy happened by accident. Gurleen’s approach is simple; she is clear that she is here to make her audience laugh.“I should give my best and just try to be funny for the next whatever minutes I have on stage,”she tells us.

Talking about perfecting her material, Gurleen shares,“There have been times when I wrote jokes that didnt work at all.” But instead of sulking in the corner, she heads home to rewrite them. It’s like her jokes are on a cycle of endless perfection until they just hit the mark of being ready for the stage again. This relentless pursuit of humour is what makes Gurleen relatable. She understands that every audience is different. Before stepping on stage, she often asks questions about the setting and the crowd. ‘How can I make them laugh?’ is her mantra, and she approaches each performance in a personalised and precise way. The solution for performing comedy for when it does not come naturally is muscle memory. “After performing the same set countless times, I can go on stage even when I’m feeling low, I don’t try to be mindful of my performance and just deliver my jokes on autopilot, I simply get on the stage to feel better,” she shares. Writing and delivery are both crucial in comedy, and Gurleen excels at balancing the two. While she acknowledges that good writing is essential, she also believes that delivery is where the magic happens.

Gurleen isn’t just another stand-up comic; she’s a storyteller who takes her audience on a journey through the hilarities of life in a North Indian family. With her unique perspective and infectious energy, she ensures that laughter is always just a punch-line away.

Tickets at Rs 499 onwards. November 23, 6 pm & 8.30 pm. At Bhaskara Auditorium.