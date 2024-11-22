This band brings a fresh, vibrant energy to the regional music scene

In the ever-evolving world of music, bands that can blend tradition with innovation truly stand out. By combining beloved covers with original compositions, Merakee, have carved a unique niche in the local music scene. While talking about their live performances in the city, the band’s lead singer, Ganesh Krovvidi, shares insights into their formation, musical style, and future aspirations. Merakee’s setlist is predominantly comprised of Telugu songs, with most of their performances dedicated to this genre. They are particularly known for their medleys, often featuring the works of acclaimed composer A R Rahman. He emphasises that while they enjoy performing covers, they are careful not to undermine the original compositions. “We are very cautious that we don't ruin the essence of the original,” he says.

The inception of Merakee was born out of necessity and creativity. Ganesh, who previously performed with another band, recognised the need for a distinct identity after performing several private shows. “It was during the time of private performances, that a friend proposed the name Merakee, which embodies the concept of infusing soul and creativity into one’s work. The meaning resonated with me deeply, and I found it to be a perfect reflection of our vision,” he adds. The band consists of professional musicians who bring diverse experiences to their performances. The creative process is collaborative; ideas flow freely during jam sessions where one member often leads a medley or song arrangement. “If it’s a melody-based song, then probably I will step in, if there is a rock scene, then the guitarist will be the head,” Ganesh explains. This dynamic allows them to maintain a high standard while ensuring each performance reflects their collective talent.

Looking ahead, Merakee is eager to expand their repertoire with original music. They aim to produce 15 to 20 original songs by next year, showcasing their commitment to evolving as artists. In addition to their musical endeavors, Merakee hosts an event called Micless with Merakee, which features large sing-along sessions that have grown significantly since their inception in 2019. Starting with just 20 participants, they recently hosted an event with over 2,500 attendees at Shilpakala Vedika. “I think it’s the biggest singalong event in Telugu,” Ganesh highlights. Merakee represents a vibrant facet of the Telugu music scene, balancing respect for traditional compositions with a desire for originality. Their journey reflects both personal passion and professional dedication as they continue to grow within an increasingly competitive landscape.

Tickets from Rs 999. November 22, 9 pm. At Abana Club and Kitchen.