Join Shaan, Jasleen Royal, Sukriti-Prakriti & Raghu Dixit at ASEAN India Music Festival 2024

The stage is set for the ASEAN India Music Festival 2024, and anticipation is already building as the official artist line-up has been revealed. This year’s festival promises to be a celebration of musical diversity, featuring an exciting blend of top Indian artists alongside an impressive roster of ASEAN bands, all coming together for a unique cultural exchange.

The festival will kick off at Purana Qila in New Delhi, where two of India’s most beloved music icons, Raghu Dixit and Shaan, will take center stage. The performances will be complemented by the vibrant sounds of the Western Ghats and the dynamic duo Sukriti-Prakriti, who are known for their eclectic mix of genres. The event will culminate on December 1 with a soulful performance by Jasleen Royal, whose emotive melodies have captured hearts worldwide.