Join Shaan, Jasleen Royal, Sukriti-Prakriti & Raghu Dixit at ASEAN India Music Festival 2024

The stage is set for the ASEAN India Music Festival 2024, and anticipation is already building as the official artist line-up has been revealed. This year’s festival promises to be a celebration of musical diversity, featuring an exciting blend of top Indian artists alongside an impressive roster of ASEAN bands, all coming together for a unique cultural exchange.
The festival will kick off at Purana Qila in New Delhi, where two of India’s most beloved music icons, Raghu Dixit and Shaan, will take center stage. The performances will be complemented by the vibrant sounds of the Western Ghats and the dynamic duo Sukriti-Prakriti, who are known for their eclectic mix of genres. The event will culminate on December 1 with a soulful performance by Jasleen Royal, whose emotive melodies have captured hearts worldwide.
In addition to India’s finest talent, the festival will also showcase an exceptional lineup of ASEAN artists, offering festivalgoers an immersive experience of the rich musical traditions from across the region. Audiences will be treated to performances by Thailand’s Television Off, Vietnam’s Buc Tuong, Malaysia’s Floor 88, Singapore’s Subsonic Eye, Cambodia’s Chet Kanhchna, Myanmar’s MRTV, and the Philippines’ KAIA, among others. These performances will not only highlight the region’s diverse musical heritage but also reflect the growing cultural synergy between India and ASEAN.
As the ASEAN-India Music Festival marks a decade of India’s ‘Act East Policy,’ it stands as a powerful symbol of the deepening cultural ties between the two regions. Sanjeev Bhargava, Founder Director of Seher, which organises the festival, emphasises the unifying power of music, saying, “Music is much more than just a performance—it’s an expression of our shared humanity. The ASEAN India Music Festival is a reminder that, despite our differences, music has the power to unite us, transcending borders and celebrating the bonds we’ve built.”
The ASEAN India Music Festival 2024 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of unity, creativity, and the universal language of music. As the dates approach, excitement continues to grow for this remarkable event that will bring together cultures, voices, and communities in the heart of New Delhi.
Free entry.
November 29 to December 1, 6:30 pm.
At at Purana Qila in New Delhi.
