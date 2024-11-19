Ayushmann Khurrana responds to a fan throwing Dollars on stage at his US concert

Ayushmann Khurrana, currently on his US tour, momentarily halted his performance in New York after a fan threw dollar bills onto the stage. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the actor-singer is seen mid-performance when a fan tosses a stack of dollars as a gesture of appreciation.
Ayushmann paused to address the audience, urging the fan to redirect their generosity toward a charitable cause. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Bro, don’t do this, please. Use this money for charity or a good cause, but please refrain from such gestures. Love you for your love, but make a donation quietly.”
The video, shared by an attendee on Instagram, sparked discussions online.
Ayushmann began his US tour with his band, Ayushmann Bhava, on November 14 in Chicago. The tour will continue through cities including New York, San Jose, New Jersey, and Dallas, concluding on November 24.
Reflecting on the tour, Ayushmann expressed excitement about connecting with his audience through live performances. “As an artist, engaging with people who appreciate my music and movies is incredibly rewarding. Music has always been a core part of my journey, and this tour feels like a homecoming,” he shared.