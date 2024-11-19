Ayushmann Khurrana responds to a fan throwing Dollars on stage at his US concert

Ayushmann Khurrana, currently on his US tour, momentarily halted his performance in New York after a fan threw dollar bills onto the stage. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the actor-singer is seen mid-performance when a fan tosses a stack of dollars as a gesture of appreciation.

Ayushmann paused to address the audience, urging the fan to redirect their generosity toward a charitable cause. In the video, he can be heard saying, “Bro, don’t do this, please. Use this money for charity or a good cause, but please refrain from such gestures. Love you for your love, but make a donation quietly.”

The video, shared by an attendee on Instagram, sparked discussions online.