This Bengali association in Chelmsford celebrates their 5th Durga Puja!

It's Sasthi today, and across the world, Bengalis make it a point to celebrate their favourite festival Durga Puja, in however smallest and simplest form possible. And Sankalpo too is not left behind.

Sankalpo, a community organisation based in Chelmsford, Essex, formed in February 2020 by a group of like-minded Bengali families who together wanted to advance cultural values amongst South Asian communities in Chelmsford and the surrounding counties and is graced by multiple cultures, has taken a pledge to improve health and well being of our residents living in the community through various activities, strengthening communities and unite diverse cultures towards a common purpose, and celebrate and promote Indian art, culture, heritage and education in the form of traditional music, dance, and drama amongst the local community.

This year, as they turn five, Sankalpo’s theme for community events is about community integration, addressing social isolation and spreading awareness about health (physical and mental health) and wellbeing.

All the cultural programmes will include themes reflecting the current cry for justice in Kolkata, along with their flagship event, The Sankalpo Fashion Show, which has always been the centrepiece of their Durga Puja cultural programme, a spectacular event celebrating style, glamour and excitement.

"Durga Puja is our celebration of the victory of good over evil. As at Sankalpo, we reflect on this auspicious occasion, let us also remember the importance of upholding the values of compassion, justice, and equality in all aspects of our lives. May the spirit of Durga Puja inspire us to strive for a world where good always triumphs over evil," says Prof. Subhabrata Mitra, Professor of Neonatal Medicine at University College London (UCL), UK and a trustee member of Sankalpo.

Their 2024 edition of fashion show, titled Tiaras and Tuxedos will begin with a powerful call for justice for women, setting the tone for an elegant and sombre exploration of style and grace. The stunning outfits range from glamorous gowns to dazzling sarees and intricate lehengas. The men will bring their own sophistication, showcasing sleek tuxedoes and ultra-glam sherwanis, embodying this years underlying theme of quiet elegance and glam.

The puja will be celebrated over the weekend from October 11-13 and will be celebrated with pomp and a sense of camaraderie. The puja also sees a traditional offering of bhog to the Goddess cooked by the local Indian diaspora community.

Ma Durga is offered khichuri, 5 rakom bhaja, chutney, tarkari, payesh and mishti during the day. In the evenings Ma's bhog includes polau, luchi, aloo'r dom, 5 rakom bhaja, payesh and mishti and chutney.

On Bijoya Dashami, the entire community is welcomed to join in to cook luchi and aloo'r torkari. As this celebration includes people of different faiths, the local Sikh group prepares a langar meal including luchi and niramish aloo'r torkari for the entire community. There will also be vegetarian food stalls - to support local entrepreneurs- who sell snacks.

This year there will also be an authentic Bengali mishti sweet shop selling delectable delights like komola bhog, nolen gurer rasogolla, kalakand, makha sandesh, and others.